STATEMENT OF SEN WIN GATCHALIAN ON ERC'S DECISION TO ISSUE SHOW CAUSE ORDER VS NGCP

The Energy Regulatory Commission's show cause order against the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) for the substantial delay in the completion of 37 transmission projects is a welcome development, putting the regulatory agency on the right track to cultivate discipline among industry players.

As I have consistently emphasized in the past, the ERC must consistently demand accountability and enforce appropriate fines and penalties against erring industry players whenever applicable. The delay in the completion of these transmission projects has affected energy supply to consumers.

I am confident that the show cause order would also help lead the ERC in identifying solutions that would deter delays in the completion of energy-related projects as we aim towards achieving sufficiency and stability of energy supply in the country.