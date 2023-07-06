Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,331 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 465,410 in the last 365 days.

Statement of Sen Win Gatchalian on ERC’s decision to issue show cause order vs NGCP

PHILIPPINES, July 6 - Press Release
July 6, 2023

STATEMENT OF SEN WIN GATCHALIAN ON ERC'S DECISION TO ISSUE SHOW CAUSE ORDER VS NGCP

The Energy Regulatory Commission's show cause order against the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) for the substantial delay in the completion of 37 transmission projects is a welcome development, putting the regulatory agency on the right track to cultivate discipline among industry players.

As I have consistently emphasized in the past, the ERC must consistently demand accountability and enforce appropriate fines and penalties against erring industry players whenever applicable. The delay in the completion of these transmission projects has affected energy supply to consumers.

I am confident that the show cause order would also help lead the ERC in identifying solutions that would deter delays in the completion of energy-related projects as we aim towards achieving sufficiency and stability of energy supply in the country.

You just read:

Statement of Sen Win Gatchalian on ERC’s decision to issue show cause order vs NGCP

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more