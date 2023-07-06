3D Printing Powder Market Growth Research Report by Size, Manufactures, Types, Application and Forecast to 2032

Demand for 3D printing powders that provide high-quality output and cost-effectiveness is being driven by the growing adoption of 3D printing technology

NEW YORK CITY, U.S., UNITED STATES, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 3D Printing Powder Market had a valuation of USD 526.26 Million in 2022, and it is projected to reach USD 4093.65 Million by 2032, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.6% during the forecast period. The market's growth is primarily attributed to the rising demand for 3D printing in various industries, such as aerospace and defense, automotive, healthcare, among others. This surge in demand is propelling the expansion of the market, especially for 3D printing powders that offer fast, cost-effective, and high-quality output.

The aerospace and defense sector is a crucial end-use market for 3D printing powder. The utilization of these powders in the production of aerospace components, including engine parts, landing gear, and airframes, has witnessed substantial growth. Moreover, the aerospace industry's increasing requirement for lightweight and high-strength materials is also driving the demand for 3D printing powders.

3D Printing Powder Market Segments:

The 3D Printing Powder Market Report encompasses the following parameters:

Market Size:

The market size value was USD 526.26 Million in 2022.

CAGR:

The Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) from 2022 to 2032 is estimated to be 25.6%.

Revenue Forecast:

The market is expected to reach a revenue of USD 4093.65 Million by 2032.

Estimation:

The base year for market estimation is 2022.

Historical data for analysis spans from 2020 to 2021.

The forecast period for market projections is from 2022 to 2032.

Quantitative Units:

The revenue is measured in USD Million.

Report Coverage:

The report provides insights into revenue forecasts, company rankings, competitive landscape analysis, growth factors, and market trends.

Segments Covered:

The market is segmented based on Type Outlook and Application Outlook.

Type Outlook includes Metal Powder, Plastic Powder, Ceramic Powder, and Others.

Application Outlook includes Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Healthcare, Industrial, and Others.

Regional Scope:

The market analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa regions.

3D Printing Powder Market Strategic Developments:

In 2021, Materialise NV entered into a partnership with HP to develop new applications and tools for the HP Multi Jet Fusion 3D printing system. The collaboration aims to combine Materialise's software expertise with HP's hardware capabilities to offer customized and innovative solutions for the 3D printing industry.

In 2020, EOS GmbH launched a new industrial 3D printing system called the EOS P 810. The system is designed for high-volume production of polymer parts and offers a range of features including automated powder handling, improved accuracy and repeatability, and a larger build volume.

3D Printing Powder Market Competitive landscape:

The global 3D printing powder market is experiencing rapid growth and is characterized by intense competition among various industry players. The market is predominantly led by prominent companies, complemented by the presence of several smaller and medium-sized players. Some of the major companies operating in the global 3D printing powder market include:

3D Systems Corporation: 3D Systems Corporation is a renowned company in the 3D printing industry, offering a wide range of products and solutions for additive manufacturing. They provide 3D printing powders across various materials and applications.

Arcam AB: Arcam AB specializes in electron beam melting (EBM) technology and provides high-quality metal powders for 3D printing applications. Their advanced powder manufacturing process ensures excellent material properties for aerospace and orthopedic applications.

EOS GmbH: EOS GmbH is a leading provider of industrial 3D printing solutions. They offer a comprehensive range of metal and polymer powders suitable for diverse industries, including automotive, aerospace, and healthcare.

Höganäs AB: Höganäs AB is a global supplier of metal powders and specializes in additive manufacturing materials. Their portfolio includes a variety of metal powders optimized for 3D printing applications, enabling high-quality and cost-effective production.

Arkema S.A.: Arkema S.A. is a multinational company that provides innovative materials and solutions for various industries. They offer a wide range of 3D printing powders, including polymer powders for selective laser sintering (SLS) technology.

