SW Graduate School of Banking Foundation at the SMU Cox School of Business Congratulates Class of 2023 Graduates

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, TX (SMU), July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the first time in its history, on June 9, the SW Graduate School of Banking (SWGSB) held its commencement at the George W. Bush Presidential Center on the campus of Southern Methodist University in Dallas. The banking industry executives, representing more than 70 financial institutions and regulatory agencies, were members of Class 64, the 64th class to earn their certificates from SWGSB.

The SW Graduate School of Banking at the SMU Cox School of Business provides leadership development for these professionals to lead the industry forward, with an eye toward strategic planning, regulatory challenges and unimpeachable values.

This impressive class includes senior-level bankers from around the nation, representing community banks, larger financial institutions and regulatory agencies. Completing this rigorous certificate program ensures graduates are up-to-date on the latest management strategies and initiatives, credit risk management, regulations and other issues essential in navigating the complexities involved in delivering outstanding banking services to their communities. They also come away well-versed in the unique ethical considerations they face as trusted financial officers.

Keynote Speaker Jelena McWilliams, a highly accomplished bank leader and attorney, now a managing partner with Cravath, Swaine & Moore, LLP, led the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. from 2018-22. She shared her experiences navigating the FDIC through the COVID-19 pandemic and her perspective on issues facing bankers and regulatory agencies.

Jill Castilla, president and CEO of Citizens Bank of Edmond was the graduate school’s 2023 “Wine and Wisdom” speaker. As board chair of the SWGSB Foundation and prominent banking executive, Castilla shared her unique perspective leading a thriving community bank while navigating economic uncertainties, in a talk entitled “Bank Innovation, Fighting Complacency and the Battle for Relevance.”

Lt. Gen. Jon A. Jensen, commander of the Army National Guard and decorated combat veteran, was the leadership speaker at the graduates’ awards banquet. Jensen leads a force of nearly 335,000 soldiers. He spoke on leadership and accountability.

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond was Class 64’s commencement speaker. His daughter, Madeline, one of this year’s SWGSB graduates, introduced him. Drummond was a longtime rancher, businessman and banker before being elected Oklahoma’s 19th attorney general. Drummond shared his inspiring story and timely advice as a community banker.

Jeffrey R. Schmid, president and CEO of the SWGSB Foundation, noted the broad education graduates receive and the ways the program prepares them for the rapidly challenging banking industry.

“The SW Graduate School of Banking at the SMU Cox School of Business provides participants with the ‘big picture’ of banking. Not only does it give them a true appreciation of how everyone in their organizations come together to reach their shared goals, it also advances their careers and the banking industry as a whole,” he said. “Graduates develop a unique perspective on banking’s challenges, technologies and mission to grow consumer wealth. They return to their banks, financial institutions and regulatory agencies better equipped to build and manage their executive teams, lead the industry forward and contribute to their communities.”

As a national graduate educational program drawing on a large number of financial institutions and regulatory agencies, SWGSB recruits a diverse student body of top executives who either currently serve on their institution’s leadership team or are tapped to do so. Each has been nominated by a senior executive officer in a financial institution or regulatory agency. SWGSB’s admissions committee has vetted and approved every participant. All have fundamental knowledge – through education or experience – of bank operations, credit administration, accounting, financial statement analysis, and economics.

Established in 1957 at SMU in Dallas, the SW Graduate School of Banking Foundation (www.swgsb.org) is a top banking educational institution and partner of SMU’s renowned Cox School of Business. The professional school serves bank officers, community bank directors, regulators and other leaders in the financial services industry. SWGSB’s rigorous Executive Education emphasizes financial management, leadership development and strategic planning. Annually, the SWGSB Foundation conducts the prestigious Assemblies for Bank Directors, a series of seminars and workshops held throughout the United States, Canada and off-shore for bank board members and senior officers. The Foundation recently re-launched its national Certified Community Bank Directors’ Program. For more information, contact staff at (214) 768-2991 or info@swgsb.org.

The Cox School of Business (https://www.smu.edu/Cox), which celebrated 100 years of business education at SMU in 2020, is committed to influencing the way the world conducts business via prolific research that provokes innovation, change and global thought leadership. SMU Cox School of Business offers a full range of business education programs including BBA, Full-Time MBA, Professional MBA (part-time), Executive MBA, Online MBA, Direct MBA and Master of Science degree programs, as well as Executive Education. Consistently ranked among the world’s leading business schools, SMU Cox maintains an active, worldwide alumni network. The Cox School is accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB).

