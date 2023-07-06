Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,335 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 465,469 in the last 365 days.

Notice of Release of Barrick’s Second Quarter 2023 Results

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) will release its Q2 2023 results on Tuesday, August 8, 2023. President and CEO Mark Bristow will host a live presentation of the results that day at 11:00 EDT, with an interactive webinar linked to a conference call. Participants will be able to ask questions.

The company will release its preliminary production, sales and cost information for Q2 2023 on July 13, 2023.

  • Release of Q2 preliminary production, sales and cost information
    July 13, 07:00 EDT / 11:00 UTC

Q2 RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

  • Q2 Results release
    August 8, 06:00 EDT / 10:00 UTC

  • Q2 Results live presentation and webinar
    August 8, 11:00 EDT / 15:00 UTC
    Go to the webinar
  • Conference call linked to webinar
    August 8, 11:00 EDT / 15:00 UTC

    US/Canada (toll-free), 1 800 319 4610
    UK (toll-free), 0808 101 2791
    International (toll), +1 416 915 3239

The webinar will remain on the website for later viewing and the conference call will be available for replay by telephone at 1 855 669 9658 (US and Canada toll-free) and +1 604 674 8052 (international toll), access code 0205.

The Q2 2023 presentation materials will be available on Barrick’s website at www.barrick.com.

Enquiries:
Claudia Pitre                        
Investor Relations                
+1 416 307 5105                
Email: cpitre@barrick.com         

Kathy du Plessis
Investor and Media Relations        
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: barrick@dpapr.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Notice of Release of Barrick’s Second Quarter 2023 Results

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Mining Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more