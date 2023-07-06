Employbridge Names Whitney Woodward Chief People Officer

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Employbridge, the largest industrial staffing company in the U.S., has named a new chief people officer (CPO), Whitney Woodward. The appointment solidifies the company’s commitment to maintaining a people-first workplace culture amid ongoing growth and digital transformation.



“Our people drive our growth, and there is no better professional to support our people than Whitney. Experienced, steady and compassionate, she is a leader who will inspire respect, collaboration and integrity from every level of our business,” said Employbridge CEO Billy Milam.

Woodward’s leadership experience took root at RaceTrac, where she shaped a people-first culture through 20 years of progressive leadership, ultimately advancing to become the vice president of human resources. Woodward was a founding member of LEAD, RaceTrac’s business resource group focused on growing and supporting women in their career aspirations.

Prior to joining Employbridge, Woodward served as senior vice president and chief people officer for The Aaron’s Company. There, she oversaw talent acquisition, onboarding, employee relations, compensation, benefits, payroll, talent development/learning and diversity and inclusion for 10,000 team members across various business segments.

“Putting relationships first and winning as a team are core Employbridge values,” said Woodward. “I look forward to continuing to foster the Employbridge culture that celebrates and supports our people, while delivering innovative workforce solutions that shape the future.”

Woodward is a passionate advocate who creates pathways for employees to grow personally and professionally in their careers. She values building inclusive workforces, identifying and eliminating gender bias, driving change through anti-racism and allyship and standing up effective employee resource groups. Whitney earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Georgia and her juris doctor degree from Georgia State University College of Law.

About Employbridge

Employbridge is recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts as America's largest industrial staffing firm, combining the advantages of national scale and local market knowledge with the speed and efficiency of its proven Bluecrew digital platform. The company puts more than 440,000 temporary associates to work annually across a network of approximately 400 offices in 48 states. In 2022, Employbridge served 17,000 customers. Providing value-added workforce solutions and job opportunities through focused specialties, Employbridge brands include ResourceMFG, ProLogistix, ProDrivers, Select, RemX, Remedy, Westaff, Decca, Hire Dynamics and Bluecrew.

For the past 17 years, Employbridge has authored the largest survey of the U.S. hourly workforce – The Voice of the American Workforce, learning from tens of thousands of wage earners each year. The company is also helping close the skills gap in America's supply chain by providing free, career-focused skills development courses to its temporary associates as well as personal development courses through the firm's Better WorkLife Academy and Life Skills Studio; approximately 20,000 temporary associates are enrolled annually. Employbridge is majority-owned by certain investment funds managed directly or indirectly by Apollo Global Management, Inc. and its subsidiaries and affiliates. For more information, please visit Employbridge.com.

