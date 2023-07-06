Digital Pathology Market Will Grow Exponentially US$ 1,964.24 Million by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 8.08% | insightSLICE

insightSLICE Digital Pathology Market- insightSLICE

SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Digital Pathology Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts, 2023-2032 presents extensive information on the latest trends, factors driving the market growth, potential opportunities, and challenges that may impact the industry's market dynamics. It offers a detailed examination of the different market segments, such as product, type, end-user, application, and competitive landscape.

The Global Digital Pathology Market was estimated to be US$ 915.54 million in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 1,964.24 million by 2032 at a CAGR of 8.08%.

Digital pathology is the most nascent and emerging technology in the pathology sector. In the current methodology, the glass slides that consist of specimen samples are transformed into digital images for easy storage, observation, analysis, and management of the gathered data. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing hospital admissions for treatment support are surging the demand for pathology tests. Furthermore, the rising workload is anticipated to drive the adoption of digital tools in the digital pathology ecosystem.

𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

The rising incidence of chronic diseases and the subsequent increase in the number of tests are estimated to support the adoption rate of such systems. The growing focus of market players catering to the rising need for diagnosis is anticipated to drive market growth. Moreover, the increased adoption of digital tools is expected to support the rising adoption of devices, thereby augmenting market growth. Additionally, increasing government-funded research programs in the digital tools market are anticipated to drive growth.

The increasing demand for digitization in pathology has given rise to competition among key players in the pathology market. Moreover, increased competition combined with the growing need for drug discovery through the application of high-throughput algorithms has prompted major players to invest in the market.

A restraining factor in the growth of the pathology market is the high upfront costs for the installation of devices. Although incorporating and utilizing these systems in modern medicine has its benefits and applications in pathology, digitizing the tools requires a significant upfront cost for installation and training to regulate the workflow.

Digital devices have high costs and subsequently require expensive software for data analysis, sharing, and storage.

𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

The market is categorized by product type into scanners, software, communication systems, and storage systems. The scanner segment accounted for the largest share in the global market. The rise in the number of laboratories performing in-vitro tests and increasing demand for time-efficient outcomes are responsible for the growth of scanners.

Additionally, the scanner segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecasted period. The storage segment is anticipated to grow due to the increasing demand for Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based algorithms in the industry, particularly in pathology data processing and assisted analysis. The storage segment is also expected to grow at a decent pace due to the demand for storing key data for future use, sharing, analysis, and instant remote access.

On the basis of type, the market is classified into human and animal pathology. The human pathology segment is the largest, and with the increasing prevalence of chronic illnesses globally, the pathology market is expected to grow significantly in the forecast period.

By end user, the market is categorized into pharmaceuticals, hospitals, and academic agencies. Hospitals represent the largest segment in the global market. The dominance of this sector is attributed to the increasing number of hospitals and pathology services offered by major hospitals.

The market is further categorized by application into drug discovery and teleconsultation. The drug discovery segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace during the forecasted period, owing to the increasing demand for potential pipeline drugs to treat life-threatening diseases, as well as emergency applications of pathology tools in drug discovery, such as high-throughput screening.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

Geographically, the global digital pathology market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America is the largest player in the global digital pathology market. The growing incidence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular and diabetic disorders among patients, along with the rising geriatric population at a higher risk of developing such disorders, is expected to increase the demand for pathology tests.

Europe accounted for the second-largest market globally. The rising number of patients preferring digital tools over traditional pathology is boosting market growth in this region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the forecast period. The rising number of healthcare chains partnering with key companies to manage the increasing burden of tests among digital laboratories is expected to augment market growth. Moreover, increased investments by private and public institutions in healthcare infrastructure are responsible for the growth of digital tools and solutions in the region.

Latin America and the Middle East are developing markets that are expected to grow in the forecast period.

Key players in the market include Hamamatsu photonics K.K, Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH, Definiens AG, Corista LLC, 3D Histech Ltd, Philips Healthcare, Apollo Enterprise Imaging Corp, and Visiopharma A/S, among others.

