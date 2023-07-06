CloudMD Shares Results of Ontario Therapist Assisted Internet Delivered Cognitive Behavioural Therapy Program

The new research validated the faster access to care and better health outcomes provided by the program

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (TSXV: DOC, OTCQX: DOCRF, Frankfurt: 6PH) (the "Company" or "CloudMD"), an innovative health services company transforming the delivery of care, today released the findings of a research report on the health outcomes delivered by CloudMD Therapist-Assisted Internet-Delivered Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (MindBeacon) program ("TAiCBT") which was offered to the public of Ontario as part of the government's pandemic response. This program is digitally delivered to help treat prevalent mental health challenges, including mood and anxiety conditions.



By eliminating barriers to care - including time to treatment, accessibility, and stigma – CloudMD’s TAiCBT program, MindBeacon, met the needs of some 65,000 Ontarians during the COVID-19 pandemic, thanks to the support from the Ontario government. This initiative provided innovative made-in-Canada virtual services that served as an effective and economical model for the rest of the country.

Key highlights from the report include:

“The pandemic shone a light on the prevalence of mental health challenges in Canada. Our made-in-Ontario digital mental health program, MindBeacon, had a positive impact on over 60,0000 Ontario citizens’ lives who would otherwise have struggled to access support during a time when they needed it most. For many, this was their first opportunity to access treatment in a way that was barrier-free, affordable, and effective,” said Karen Adam, CEO of CloudMD. “This research supports our ability to ensure access to clinically validated programs that improve the health and well-being of individuals and deliver positive health outcomes. Employers are concerned about the rising costs of mental health, and this research will be shared across North America with employers, insurers, Advisors, and healthcare practitioners as they struggle to find solutions for the treatment of mental health that creates engagement and effective treatment.”

The TAiCBT program builds on iCBT, originally developed by MindBeacon with funding from the Government of Canada through the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario). In 2021, CloudMD acquired MindBeacon and expanded the platform to provide these important services to Ontarians in the midst of COVID-19, CloudMD acquired MindBeacon and expanded the platform to provide these important services to Ontarians in the midst of COVID-19.

Long-term Incentive Program for CloudMD’s Board of Directors and Officers

As part of the Company’s incentive plan, RSUs have been granted that vest after 3 years. This aligns management with the Company’s long-term strategy and shareholder interests. Management will only be able to convert their RSUs to stock after being with the Company for at least three years.

Effective June 30, 2023, CloudMD granted (i) stock options to acquire 100,000 common shares of the Company to certain officers of the Company at an exercise price equal to the 5-day VWAP as of June 30, 2023 per share, for a five year term; (ii) 6,861,314 restricted share units (“RSUs”) to certain officers of the Company, each RSU entitling the holder to acquire one common share of the Company, all RSUs only vest after three years; and (iii) 2,408,759 deferred share units to the independent directors of the Company. All grants were made pursuant to the Company’s Omnibus Incentive Plan and subject to vesting requirements and any necessary regulatory approvals.

About CloudMD Software & Services

CloudMD is an innovative North American healthcare service provider focused on empowering healthier living by combining leading edge technology with an exceptional national network of healthcare professionals. Every day, our employees and health care providers live our values of delivering excellence, collaboration, connected communication and accountability to solve complex health problems. CloudMD’ s industry-leading workplace health and wellbeing solution, Kii, supports members and their families with a personalized and connected healthcare experience across mental, physical and occupational health. Kii delivers superior clinical health outcomes, consistent high engagement, and measurable ROI for payers such as employers, educational institutions, associations, governments and insurers. CloudMD is also a market leader in workplace absence management through data-driven prevention, intervention and return to work programs.

In addition, the Company sells health and productivity tools to hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare service providers to empower them to deliver better care. Visit www.cloudmd.ca to learn more about the Company’s comprehensive healthcare offerings.

