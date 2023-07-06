Submit Release
Park Aerospace Corp. Reports First Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- NEWTON, Kansas, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE-PKE) reported results for the 2024 fiscal year first quarter ended May 28, 2023. The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its financial results and other matters at 11:00 a.m. EDT today. A live audio webcast of the event, along with presentation materials, will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/o3artqt4 at 11:00 a.m. EDT today. The presentation materials will also be available at approximately 9:00 a.m. EDT today at https://parkaerospace.com/shareholders/investor-conference-calls/ and on the Company’s website at www.parkaerospace.com under “Investor Conference Calls” on the “Shareholders” page.

Park reported net sales of $15,551,000 for the 2024 fiscal year first quarter ended May 28, 2023 compared to $12,783,000 for the 2023 fiscal year first quarter ended May 29, 2022 and $13,530,000 for the 2023 fiscal year fourth quarter ended February 26, 2023. Net earnings for the 2024 fiscal year first quarter were $1,854,000 compared to $1,910,000 for the 2023 fiscal year first quarter and $4,706,000 for the 2023 fiscal year fourth quarter.

Net earnings before special items for the 2024 fiscal year first quarter were $2,407,000 compared to $1,910,000 for the 2023 fiscal year first quarter and $1,976,000 for the 2023 fiscal year fourth quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the 2024 fiscal year first quarter was $3,311,000 compared to $2,804,000 for the 2023 fiscal year first quarter and $2,625,000 for the 2023 fiscal year fourth quarter.

The Company recorded $570,000 of pre-tax activist shareholder defense costs, $65,000 of pre-tax losses on sales of investments to fund the $1.00 per share special dividend paid on April 6, 2023 to shareholders of record on March 9, 2023 and a $109,000 pre-tax charge for the modification of previously granted stock options in connection with the special dividend in the 2024 fiscal year first quarter. The Company recognized a tax benefit of $2,791,000 in the 2023 fiscal year fourth quarter primarily from the reduction of uncertain tax positions related to expiring statute of limitations on tax positions taken in prior years regarding the taxability of funds repatriated from the Company’s subsidiary in Singapore, and the Company recorded $61,000 of additional tax expense for tax deductions becoming unavailable related to stock options expiring unexercised in the 2023 fiscal year fourth quarter.

Park reported basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.09 for the 2024 fiscal year first quarter compared to $0.09 for the 2023 fiscal year first quarter and $0.23 for the 2023 fiscal year fourth quarter. Basic and diluted earnings per share before special items were $0.12 for the 2024 fiscal year first quarter compared to $0.09 for the 2023 fiscal year first quarter and $0.10 for the 2023 fiscal year fourth quarter.

The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its financial results at 11:00 a.m. EDT today. Forward-looking and other material information may be discussed in this conference call. The conference call dial-in number is (877) 407-3982 in the United States and Canada, and (201) 493-6780 in other countries. The required passcode for attendance by phone is 13739595.

For those unable to listen to the call live, a conference call replay will be available from approximately 2:00 p.m. EDT today through 11:59 p.m. EDT on Thursday, July 13, 2023. The conference call replay will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/o3artqt4 and on the Company’s website at www.parkaerospace.com under “Investor Conference Calls” on the “Shareholders” page. It can also be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 in the United States and Canada and (412) 317-6671 in other countries. The required passcode for accessing the replay by phone is 13739595.

Any additional material financial or statistical data disclosed in the conference call, including the investor presentation, will also be available at the time of the conference call on the Company's web site at https://parkaerospace.com/shareholders/investor-conference-calls/.

Park believes that an evaluation of its ongoing operations would be difficult if the disclosure of its operating results were limited to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”) financial measures, which include special items, such as activist shareholder defense costs, losses on sales of investments, charge for modification of previously granted stock options, reductions in uncertain tax positions and tax deductions becoming unavailable. Accordingly, in addition to disclosing its operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, Park discloses non-GAAP measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, and operating results that exclude special items in order to assist its shareholders and other readers in assessing the Company’s operating performance, since the Company’s on-going, normal business operations do not include such special items. The detailed operating information presented below includes a reconciliation of the non-GAAP operating results before special items to earnings determined in accordance with GAAP and a reconciliation of GAAP pre-tax earnings to Adjusted EBITDA. Such non-GAAP financial measures are provided to supplement the results provided in accordance with GAAP.

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the global aerospace markets. Park’s advanced composite materials include film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials. Park offers an array of composite materials specifically designed for hand lay-up or automated fiber placement (AFP) manufacturing applications. Park’s advanced composite materials are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs commonly referred to as “drones”), business jets, general aviation aircraft and rotary wing aircraft. Park also offers specialty ablative materials for rocket motors and nozzles and specially designed materials for radome applications. As a complement to Park’s advanced composite materials offering, Park designs and fabricates composite parts, structures and assemblies and low volume tooling for the aerospace industry. Target markets for Park’s composite parts and structures (which include Park’s proprietary composite SigmaStrut™ and AlphaStrut™ product lines) are, among others, prototype and development aircraft, special mission aircraft, spares for legacy military and civilian aircraft and exotic spacecraft. Park’s objective is to do what others are either unwilling or unable to do. When nobody else wants to do it because it is too difficult, too small or too annoying, sign us up.

Additional corporate information is available on the Company’s web site at www.parkaerospace.com


Performance table, including non-GAAP information (in thousands, except per share amounts –unaudited):

  13 Weeks Ended  
           
  May 28, 2023     May 29, 2022     February 26, 2023  
Sales $ 15,551       $ 12,783     $ 13,530    
                 
Net Earnings before Special Items1 $ 2,407       $ 1,910     $ 1,976    
Special Items, Net of Tax:                
   Activist Shareholder Defense Costs   (424 )       -       -    
   Stock Option Modification   (81 )       -       -    
   Loss on Sale of Marketable Securities   (48 )       -       -    
   Reduction in Uncertain Tax Positions   -         -       2,791    
   Tax Impact of Cancelled Stock Options   -         -       (61 )  
Net Earnings $ 1,854       $ 1,910     $ 4,706    
                 
Basic Earnings per Share:                
Basic Earnings before Special Items1 $ 0.12       $ 0.09     $ 0.10    
  Special Items:                
   Activist Shareholder Defense Costs   (0.02 )       -       -    
   Stock Option Modification   (0.01 )       -       -    
   Loss on Sale of Marketable Securities   -         -       -    
   Reduction in Uncertain Tax Positions   -         -       0.13    
   Tax Impact of Cancelled Stock Options   -         -       -    
       Basic Earnings per Share $ 0.09       $ 0.09     $ 0.23    
                 
                 
                 
Diluted Earnings before Special Items1 $ 0.12       $ 0.09     $ 0.10    
  Special Items:                
   Activist Shareholder Defense Costs   (0.02 )       -       -    
   Stock Option Modification   (0.01 )       -       -    
   Loss on Sale of Marketable Securities   -         -       -    
   Reduction in Uncertain Tax Positions   -         -       0.13    
   Tax Impact of Cancelled Stock Options   -         -       -    
       Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.09       $ 0.09     $ 0.23    
                 
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding:                
  Basic   20,461         20,458       20,471    
  Diluted   20,526         20,504       20,518    
                           
1 Refer to "Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures" below for information regarding Special Items.


Comparative balance sheets (in thousands):

  May 28, 2023   February 26, 2023  
Assets (unaudited)      
Current Assets        
   Cash and Marketable Securities $ 81,105   $ 105,440  
   Accounts Receivable, Net   11,600     9,989  
   Inventories   7,911     6,768  
   Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets   2,691     2,844  
      Total Current Assets   103,307     125,041  
         
Fixed Assets, Net   24,112     24,251  
Operating Right-of-use Assets   136     150  
Other Assets   9,888     9,891  
      Total Assets $ 137,443   $ 159,333  
         
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity        
Current Liabilities        
   Accounts Payable $ 3,859   $ 4,545  
   Accrued Liabilities   1,984     1,346  
   Dividend Payable   -     20,471  
   Operating Lease Liability   53     53  
   Income Taxes Payable   3,902     2,171  
      Total Current Liabilities   9,798     28,586  
         
Long-term Operating Lease Liability   118     129  
Non-current Income Taxes Payable   9,255     10,938  
Deferred Income Taxes   1,996     1,995  
Other Liabilities   1,782     1,751  
      Total Liabilities   22,949     43,399  
         
Shareholders’ Equity   114,494     115,934  
         
      Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 137,443   $ 159,333  
         
Additional information        
Equity per Share $ 5.63   $ 5.66  
         


Comparative statements of operations (in thousands – unaudited):

  13 Weeks Ended  
                 
  May 28, 2023     May 29, 2022     February 26, 2023  
                 
Net Sales $ 15,551       $ 12,783       $ 13,530    
                 
Cost of Sales   10,718         8,691         9,679    
                 
Gross Profit   4,833         4,092         3,851    
     % of net sales   31.1 %       32.0 %       28.5 %  
                 
Selling, General & Administrative Expenses   2,615         1,633         1,631    
     % of net sales   16.8 %       12.8 %       12.1 %  
                 
Earnings from Operations   2,218         2,459         2,220    
                 
Interest and Other Income:                
    Interest Income   324         133         425    
                 
Earnings from Operations before Income Taxes   2,542         2,592         2,645    
                 
Income Tax Provision / (Benefit)   688         682         (2,061 )  
                             
Net Earnings $ 1,854       $ 1,910       $ 4,706    
     % of net sales   11.9 %       14.9 %       34.8 %  
                 


Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures (in thousands – unaudited):

  13 Weeks Ended
May 28, 2023		     13 Weeks Ended
May 29, 2022		     13 Weeks Ended
February 26, 2023		  
  GAAP   Specials
Items		   Before
Special
Items		     GAAP   Specials
Items		   Before
Special
Items		     GAAP   Specials
Items		   Before
Special
Items		  
                                         
Selling, General & Administrative Expenses $ 2,615     $ (679 )   $ 1,936       $ 1,633     $ -   $ 1,633       $ 1,631     $ -     $ 1,631    
     % of net sales   16.8 %         12.4 %       12.8 %         12.8 %       12.1 %         12.1 %  
                                         
Earnings from Operations   2,218       679       2,897         2,459       -     2,459         2,220       -       2,220    
     % of net sales   14.3 %         18.6 %       19.2 %         19.2 %       16.4 %         16.4 %  
                                         
Interest Income   324       65       389         133       -     133         425       -       425    
     % of net sales   2.1 %         2.5 %       1.0 %         1.0 %       3.1 %         3.1 %  
                                         
Earnings from Operations before Income Taxes   2,542       744       3,286         2,592       -     2,592         2,645       -       2,645    
     % of net sales   16.3 %         21.1 %       20.3 %         20.3 %       19.5 %         19.5 %  
                                         
Income Tax Provision / (Benefit)   688       191       879         682       -     682         (2,061 )     2,730       669    
   Effective Tax Rate   27.1 %         26.7 %       26.3 %         26.3 %       -77.9 %         25.3 %  
                                         
Net Earnings   1,854       553       2,407         1,910       -     1,910         4,706       (2,730 )     1,976    
     % of net sales   11.9 %         15.5 %       14.9 %         14.9 %       34.8 %         14.6 %  
                                         
                                         
Net Earnings Before Special Items         2,407                 1,910                 1,976    
Addback non-cash expenses:                                        
   Income Tax Provision           879                 682                 669    
   Interest Income           (389 )               (133 )               (425 )  
   Depreciation           305                 260                 310    
   Stock Option Expense           109                 85                 95    
Adjusted EBITDA           3,311                 2,804                 2,625    
                                         


Contact: Donna D’Amico-Annitto 486 North Oliver Road, Bldg. Z  
    Newton, Kansas 67114  
    (316) 283-6500  
       

