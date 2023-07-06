HD, Southeast Asia’s leading healthcare and surgery marketplace, enters a collaborative partnership with J&J MedTech
Collaboration with Johnson & Johnson MedTech upskills the surgical skills of healthcare providers and widens patients’ access to innovative surgical proceduresBANGKOK, THAILAND, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HD, the leading healthcare and surgery marketplace in Southeast Asia, announced today that it has signed a collaboration agreement with Johnson & Johnson MedTech (Thailand) Ltd. This collaboration aims to elevate the surgical skills of healthcare providers and surgeons operating on HD’s HDmall and HDcare platforms in Thailand, and increase patients’ access to high-tech and innovative surgical procedures. This will help to improve patient outcomes and quality of life, while also reducing the cost of healthcare services.
“We are thrilled to enter this collaborative partnership with Johnson & Johnson MedTech (Thailand) to improve access to high-tech surgical procedures,” said Sheji Ho, CEO and co-founder of HD. “This collaboration reinforces our commitment to making quality healthcare services and elective surgeries more accessible and affordable in Thailand and eventually Southeast Asia.”
HD, which operates the HDmall platform in Thailand and Indonesia, previously announced a successful $6m funding round from a group of investors incl. Partech Partners, M Venture Partners, AC Ventures, iSeed, and Orvel Ventures. HD is also one of ten startups recently accepted into the Google for Startups Accelerator: Southeast Asia program.
Last year, HD launched HDcare, its new innovative elective surgery product. HDcare works with healthcare providers – many already on the HDmall platform – to increase utilization of hospitals’ and clinics’ operating room capacities. With low utilization rates across private hospital infrastructure, this ‘Airbnb for Surgeries’ solution enables HD to reduce costs for both healthcare providers and patients while empowering surgeons to regain their independence.
On average, patients getting surgeries such as thyroid, hemorrhoid, and orthopedic surgery are able to enjoy 15-20% better pricing versus market rates in addition to getting healthcare financing options. For those with insurance or employer coverage, the HDcare team helps patients navigate often complex and stressful reimbursement processes. Since launch, patient demand for HDcare has grown over 18x.
The Lancet, the world’s highest-impact academic journal, recently published their ‘Global Surgery 2030’ report. 28-32% of the global burden of disease can be attributed to surgically treatable conditions, with the biggest bottleneck being unable to access surgeries without catastrophic expenditure. Unfortunately as of today, 91% of people in Southeast Asia aren’t able to access or afford surgeries compared to 52% for high-income Asia Pacific.
HD’s strategic partnership is expected to have a significant impact on the healthcare industry, by offering patients access to a wider range of surgical procedures, while also improving the quality of care and reducing the cost of healthcare services.
About HD
HD is the leading healthcare and surgery marketplace in emerging Southeast Asia, powering over 1,500+ healthcare providers including some of the biggest hospitals. We connect patients to hospitals, clinics, operating rooms, and surgeons while offering healthcare financing solutions to increase access to affordable care and surgeries. To date, over 250,000 patients have benefited from more accessible and affordable healthcare and surgeries through our platform. For more information, please visit www.hd.care
