Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,341 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 465,469 in the last 365 days.

Lynx Air Announces New US Sun Destinations from Toronto and Montréal

Lynx is now offering services from Toronto to Los Angeles and Phoenix, and from Montréal to Las Vegas

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lynx Air (Lynx) is expanding service to its US network this fall, with the addition of routes from Toronto Pearson International (YYZ) to Los Angeles International (LAX) and Phoenix Sky Harbor International (PHX), as well as from Montréal Pierre Trudeau International (YUL) to Las Vegas Harry Reid International (LAS).

The fares are truly ultra-affordable, starting from $129* one way, including taxes. The airline has also launched a limited-time seat sale, offering up to 25 per cent off all base fares to and from the United States, with the promo code FLYUSA. The sale will run until 11:59 PM EDT on July 6, 2023. To book an ultra-affordable fare, please visit FlyLynx.com.

Lynx launched operations to the US earlier this year and already offers routes from Calgary to Los Angeles, Phoenix, and Las Vegas, and from Toronto to Orlando. 

With the addition of these new markets, the airline will be offering 98 flights per week in and out of the USA, which equates to more than 18,000 seats.

“We know Canadians love to travel south in search of adventure and sunshine as the weather changes in fall. We are thrilled to be offering an ultra-affordable option connecting Eastern Canada to three of the most popular sun destinations in the Western United States,” said Merren McArthur, CEO of Lynx. “Lynx Air will be the only Ultra Low-Cost Carrier to serve these routes, and we are excited to make these destinations more accessible to travellers from the Toronto and Montréal region. By choosing Lynx, Canadians can save on the journey and spend more at their sun-soaked destination.”

Lynx US Schedule

Flight No. Effective Date Frequency Departure
Station 		Arrival
Station
Y9 640 24-AUG-23 MON-WED-THUR-FRI-SUN YYZ LAX
Y9 737 24-AUG-23 MON-WED-THUR-FRI-SUN LAX YYZ
Y9 642 12-OCT-23 TUE-THUR-SAT YYZ PHX
Y9 711 12-OCT-23 TUE-THUR-SAT PHX YYZ
Y9 612 31-AUG-23 MON-THUR-FRI-SUN YUL LAS
Y9 709 31-AUG-23 MON-THUR-FRI-SUN LAS YUL

Please note that dates are subject to change. Please visit the website for full schedule details.

* Available for a limited time; fares are accurate at the time of release and include taxes and fees, restrictions apply.

Media contact:
Paula Worthington
Worthington PR
paula@worthingtonpr.com
403-585-2429

About Lynx Air 

Lynx Air (Lynx), Canada's leading ultra-low-cost airline, is on a mission to make air travel accessible to all, with ultra-affordable fares and a customer-focused flying experience. The airline was recently awarded Youngest Fleet in North America by ch-aviation. Lynx operates a brand-new fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, bringing an elevated customer experience to low-cost travel in Canada. These ultra-efficient and reliable aircraft reduce Lynx’s carbon footprint, making Lynx one of Canada’s most sustainable airlines. Lynx is a privately owned Canadian airline with the financial backing and industry expertise required to transform the Canadian aviation landscape.

Visit FlyLynx.com or connect with Lynx on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram to learn more.


Primary Logo

You just read:

Lynx Air Announces New US Sun Destinations from Toronto and Montréal

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more