Lynx Air Announces New US Sun Destinations from Toronto and Montréal

Lynx is now offering services from Toronto to Los Angeles and Phoenix, and from Montréal to Las Vegas

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lynx Air (Lynx) is expanding service to its US network this fall, with the addition of routes from Toronto Pearson International (YYZ) to Los Angeles International (LAX) and Phoenix Sky Harbor International (PHX), as well as from Montréal Pierre Trudeau International (YUL) to Las Vegas Harry Reid International (LAS).



The fares are truly ultra-affordable, starting from $129* one way, including taxes. The airline has also launched a limited-time seat sale, offering up to 25 per cent off all base fares to and from the United States, with the promo code FLYUSA. The sale will run until 11:59 PM EDT on July 6, 2023. To book an ultra-affordable fare, please visit FlyLynx.com.

Lynx launched operations to the US earlier this year and already offers routes from Calgary to Los Angeles, Phoenix, and Las Vegas, and from Toronto to Orlando.

With the addition of these new markets, the airline will be offering 98 flights per week in and out of the USA, which equates to more than 18,000 seats.

“We know Canadians love to travel south in search of adventure and sunshine as the weather changes in fall. We are thrilled to be offering an ultra-affordable option connecting Eastern Canada to three of the most popular sun destinations in the Western United States,” said Merren McArthur, CEO of Lynx. “Lynx Air will be the only Ultra Low-Cost Carrier to serve these routes, and we are excited to make these destinations more accessible to travellers from the Toronto and Montréal region. By choosing Lynx, Canadians can save on the journey and spend more at their sun-soaked destination.”

Lynx US Schedule

Flight No. Effective Date Frequency Departure

Station Arrival

Station Y9 640 24-AUG-23 MON-WED-THUR-FRI-SUN YYZ LAX Y9 737 24-AUG-23 MON-WED-THUR-FRI-SUN LAX YYZ Y9 642 12-OCT-23 TUE-THUR-SAT YYZ PHX Y9 711 12-OCT-23 TUE-THUR-SAT PHX YYZ Y9 612 31-AUG-23 MON-THUR-FRI-SUN YUL LAS Y9 709 31-AUG-23 MON-THUR-FRI-SUN LAS YUL

Please note that dates are subject to change. Please visit the website for full schedule details.

* Available for a limited time; fares are accurate at the time of release and include taxes and fees, restrictions apply.

About Lynx Air

Lynx Air (Lynx), Canada's leading ultra-low-cost airline, is on a mission to make air travel accessible to all, with ultra-affordable fares and a customer-focused flying experience. The airline was recently awarded Youngest Fleet in North America by ch-aviation. Lynx operates a brand-new fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, bringing an elevated customer experience to low-cost travel in Canada. These ultra-efficient and reliable aircraft reduce Lynx’s carbon footprint, making Lynx one of Canada’s most sustainable airlines. Lynx is a privately owned Canadian airline with the financial backing and industry expertise required to transform the Canadian aviation landscape.