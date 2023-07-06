Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,350 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 465,466 in the last 365 days.

Police operation underway in Rutland

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


Police operation underway in Rutland


RUTLAND, Vermont (Thursday, July 6, 2023) — Multiple local, state and federal law-enforcement agencies, including the Vermont State Police, are conducting an operation Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Rutland.

 

The police activity is focused on carrying out court-ordered search warrants at the Highlander Motel on U.S. Route 7. The operation is related to an ongoing investigation into illegal drug activity. Participating agencies are the Vermont State Police, including the Tactical Services Unit and Narcotics Investigation Unit; the Federal Bureau of Investigation; Homeland Security Investigations; and the Rutland City Police Department.

 

Members of the public will see an increased police presence in the vicinity of the motel. The operation is focused on the motel property, and there is no indication of a danger to the broader community.

 

No additional details are currently available. The case is being prosecuted by federal authorities. Further information will be provided at the appropriate time by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Burlington.

 

- 30 -

 

You just read:

Police operation underway in Rutland

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more