Veterinary Imaging Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Global Report For 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Veterinary Imaging Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the veterinary imaging market size is predicted to reach $2.36 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.9%.

The growth in the veterinary imaging market is due to rising prevalence of veterinary diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest veterinary imaging market share. Major players in the veterinary imaging market include Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Canon Inc., Carestream Health, Draminski S.A., E.I. Medical Imaging.

Veterinary Imaging Market Segments

• By Product: Veterinary Imaging Instruments, Veterinary Software, Veterinary Imaging Reagents

• By Animal Type: Small Companion Animals, Large Animals

• By Application: Orthopaedics And Traumatology, Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology

• By End-Use: Veterinary Clinics And Hospitals, Other End-Uses

• By Geography: The global veterinary imaging market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Veterinary imaging is a diagnostic tool that allows veterinarians to obtain detailed images of internal structures of the animal's body to help identify and diagnose medical conditions.

