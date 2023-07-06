Industrial Rubber Market will Rise due to Growing Demand from the Automotive and Chemical Industries

Industrial Rubber Market Type

The synthetic segment is estimated to register more than three-fifths of total share of the global industrial rubber market in 2019.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The synthetic segment is estimated to register more than three-fifths of total share of the global industrial rubber market in 2019, and is estimated to remain its dominant position from 2019 to 2026. In addition, this segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.7% from 2019 to 2026. This is due to synthetic rubber being more abrasion resistant as compared to natural rubber. The research also analyzed the natural rubber segment.

The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The automotive segment contributed to more than one-third of the total share in terms of revenue in 2019, and is projected to lead throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.0% from 2019 to 2026. The report also analyzes segments including construction, electrical & electronics, manufacturing, and others.

This makes it important to understand the practical implications of the Industrial rubber market. To gain a competitive advantage, the players must have something unique. By tapping into the untapped market segment, they can establish a relevant point of differentiation, and this report offers an extension analysis of untapped segments to benefit the market players and new entrants to gain the market share.

Asia-Pacific is expected to garner the highest share of the market, accounting for more than one-third of the total market share of the global industrial rubber market. This region is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 5.8% from 2019 to 2026. This is due to expansion of manufacturers into economies such as China, India, and Japan. The research also discusses regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS:

The report provides the SWOT analysis of the key market players Sinopec Corporation, LG Chem Ltd., The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Toyo Tire & Rubber Co., Ltd., Bridgestone Corporation, Lotte Chemical Corporation, Arkema S.A., Braskem S.A., Celanese Corporation, and United Rubber Industries India private Limited. which gives the business overview, financial analysis, and portfolio analysis of products and services. The latest news related to industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report for the better understanding of the stakeholders in framing strategic decisions to gain long term profitability and market share.

According to the report published Allied Market Research, the global industrial rubber market generated $31.3 billion in 2019, and is estimated to generate $44.6 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2019 to 2026.

NEED FOR THE REPORT:

The current situation of pandemic makes it very important for the stakeholders in the Industrial rubber market to understand the market deeply, which will help them in taking sound decisions, to gain the competitive advantage. By exploring the unexplored areas of market, the key players can surely gain a larger market share.

Surge in demand from the automotive industry and rise in construction activities across the world drive the growth of the global industrial rubber market. Based on geography, Asia-Pacific is expected to garner the highest share of the market, accounting for more than one-third of the total market share of the global industrial rubber market. This region is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 5.8% from 2019 to 2026.

KEY OFFERINGS OF THE REPORT:

Key drivers & Opportunities: An extensive analysis on key factors and opportunities available in different segments for strategizing.

Current trends & forecasts: A comprehensive analysis on latest trends, and forecasts for next few years to frame strategic decisions as a next step.

Segmental analysis: An extensive analysis of each segment and driving factors such as revenue and growth rate is offered.

Regional Analysis: A thorough analysis of each geographic region can help market players devise expansion strategies and gain from the opportunity.

Competitive Landscape: Useful insights on each of the leading market players for outlining competitive scenario and related strategies have been offered in the report.

