Extendicare Announces Timing of 2023 Second Quarter Results and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- MARKHAM, Ontario, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extendicare Inc. (“Extendicare” or the “Company”) (TSX: EXE) announced today that it plans to release its financial results for the second quarter of 2023 after market close on Thursday, August 10, 2023. A conference call hosted by Michael Guerriere, President and Chief Executive Officer and David Bacon, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be held on Friday, August 11, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. (ET) to discuss the results.



To participate in the conference call on August 11, 2023, please dial 1-800-319-4610 or 416-915-3239. The conference call and accompanying slide presentation will also be accessible via webcast at www.extendicare.com under the “Our Investors/Events & Presentations” section. A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after completion of the live call until midnight on August 11, 2023. To access the rebroadcast dial 1-800-319-6413 followed by the passcode 0291#.

About Extendicare

Extendicare is a leading provider of care and services for seniors across Canada, operating under the Extendicare, ParaMed, Extendicare Assist, and SGP Purchasing Partner Network brands. We are committed to delivering quality care throughout the health continuum to meet the needs of a growing seniors population. We operate or provide contract services to a network of 103 long-term care homes and retirement communities (53 owned/50 contract services), provide approximately 9.3 million hours of home health care services annually, and provide group purchasing services to third parties representing approximately 111,800 beds across Canada. Extendicare proudly employs approximately 18,000 qualified, highly trained and dedicated individuals who are passionate about providing high quality care and services to help people live better.

Extendicare contact:

Jillian Fountain

Vice President, Investor Relations

T: (905) 470-5534

E: jfountain@extendicare.com

www.extendicare.com