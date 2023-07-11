Chinese artist Hua Chen Yu's "Mars Concert 2023" makes history with innovative art-technology

Hua Chen Yu Mars Concert 2023

Making history with innovative art-technology and creativity, HUA CHEN YU builds a “City of Mars” that pushes the boundaries of what a concert is.

HONG KONG, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Has the golden age of offline performances arrived? In the first half of 2023, amongst all types of performances, the "Mars Concert 2023" created by Chinese Artist Hua Chen Yu dares to be different. A large-scale cultural festival that blends together Eastern and Western elements by day, and a technologically innovative dual-stages by night, this “City of Mars” is an impressive attempt at pushing the boundary of an artist’s concert.

Hua Chen Yu’s “City of Mars” is a successful mission at engaging young Chinese audiences with immersive and interdisciplinary artworks. Perfectly fusing music and entertainment, known fondly by his fans as “Hua Hua (Flower)”, the unconventional singer once again challenges tradition as a celebration of the spirit of exploration and discovery.

Upon entering “City of Mars” at the "Mars Concert 2023”, fans are welcomed into a futuristic space where an epic Martian background is constructed. Two installations that at night turn into Hua Chen Yu’s performance stages stand out against the science fiction backdrop. “Civilization’s Main City” is the main stage, whereas “Interstellar Device” is the second stage. These installations are surrounded by a large circular device, with blue vines and soft moss bathed in golden sunlight, creating a wonderful combination of nature and technology.

During the day, audiences can see this 28-meter-high sci-fi city, which presents different magical effects from various viewing angles and times, sometimes even giving the feeling of a mirage. At night, 10 groups of movable giant devices move in different directions through the "crossing tracks" on the stage, organizing it into different spaces. On the main stage, the concert creatively used large mirrored materials combined with mechanical, screen, lighting, and other performing equipment to create a huge and changeable artistic performance that fully integrates with the music and Hua’s artistic direction that everything is full of infinite changes.

An unparalleled experience for fans, Hua Chen Yu’s “Mars Concert 2023” is a festival by day and concert by night hybrid, with a wide range of activities and experiences, fondly coined as an “Oriental Disneyland”.

In addition to his pioneering approach to music and artistic technology, Hua Chen Yu and his team also made sure that fans had an unparalleled experience. The “Mars Concert 2023” features an all-standing area and extended stage, where the audience can stand, sit, or even lie down. With large-scale dance and light shows, drifting snow and ribbons, as well as food, drinks, and games, fans are kept entertained all day. Fans especially enjoyed the large-scale mahjong and trying different customized foods.

No detail has been spared! Hua’s team not only booked the venue a month in advance to construct the stage, but also made sure that logistics were sound, such as providing dry ice to cool down, free luggage storage, shuttle buses, and emergency services. Everything was well thought out and executed so everyone can enjoy a good time in the “City of Mars”.

The large-scale stage also offers another valuable experience, the concert speakers delivering a quality that fans describe as “3D spatial sound that gently wraps around you, creating a wonderful feeling of immersion in the music." The “Mars Concert 2023” achieves international standards, showcasing the professionalism and the ambition of young singer Hua Chen Yu. It is expected that he will continue to flourish, and continue to break boundaries for the Chinese music industry.