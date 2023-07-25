Print Label Market Size, Share Analysis, Forecast, Trends And Growth Drivers For 2023-2032

Print Label Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Print Label Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the print label market size is predicted to reach $54.28 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.9%

The growth in the print label market is due to increase in demand for manufactured goods. North America region is expected to hold the largest print label market share. Major players in the print label market include Mondi Group, Connecticut Chemicals (Canada) Limited, Multi-Color Corporation, Avery Dennison Corporation, Clondalkin Group Holdings BV.

Print Label Market Segments

• By Print Process: Offset lithography, Gravure, Flexography, Screen, Letterpress, Electrophotography, Inkjet

• By Raw Material: Metal Labels, Plastic Or Polymer Labels

• By Label Format: Wet-Glue Labels, Pressure-Sensitive Labels, Linerless Labels, Multi-part Tracking Labels, In-Mold Labels, Shrink And Stretch Sleeves

• By End-user Industries: Food, Beverage, Healthcare, Cosmetics, Household, Industrial (Automotive, Industrial Chemicals, Consumer and Non-Consumer Durables), Logistics, Other End-User Industries

• By Geography: The global print label market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A print label refers to the process of creating and printing a sticker or tag that includes information such as the product name, description, price, barcode, or other relevant data. It is defined as the procedure of printing distinct labels using different techniques, including flexographic printing and digital printing.

Read More On The Print Label Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/print-label-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Print Label Machine Market Trends

4. Print Label Maker Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Market Value And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

