Robotic Drilling Equipment Market to Reach USD 1,017.4 million by 2027 | Analysis, Size Forecast 2019-2027

The robotic drilling equipment market was valued at $804.0 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $1,017.4 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.4%

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Robotic drilling equipment market by Application, Installation, and End-user Industry: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the robotic drilling equipment market was valued at $0.8 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $1 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.4% from 2020 to 2027. In 2019, the onshore segment dominated the robotic drilling equipment market.

𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗶𝘇𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁

Robotic drilling equipment, also known as automated drilling equipment, is an automation system that is specially developed for drilling operations in the oil & gas industry. There are mainly two types of robotic drills, onshore, which consists of robotic drilling machines on dry land; and offshore, which comprises robotic drilling on ocean floors or sea beds. These robotic drilling machines are used for building new rigs for extraction of oil & gas in onshore and offshore. They are also used for retrofit purpose on the old rigs during maintenance as well as while replacing the old parts of the system. Robotic drilling offers better solution for operations carried out in the oil & gas industry such as less drilling times, multi-sensor measurements, safer operations, and mass production. Robotic drilling companies manufacture robotic hardware as well as software to program and control the robots working on oil & gas rigs.

Robotic drilling equipment is composed of robotic systems, specialized software, and other components that enable the automation of drilling operations. This technology can significantly improve drilling efficiency by reducing the number of personnel required for operations and allowing for more precise drilling operations that are less prone to human error. Additionally, robotic drilling equipment can be used to reduce operational costs by increasing the speed of drilling and reducing the amount of time spent onsite.

The demand for drilling equipment and services has increased significantly over the last few decades as the world's energy needs become more demanding. Furthermore, the increasing cost of oil and gas production has driven the need for more efficient and cost-effective drilling technologies. In recent years, robotic drilling equipment has emerged as an attractive solution to these industry challenges.

𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗗𝘆𝗻𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗰𝘀

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗟𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀𝗰𝗮𝗽𝗲

The major players profiled in the robotic drilling equipment market include Automated Rig Technologies Ltd., Drillform Technical Services Ltd., Drillmec Inc., Epiroc AB, Herrenknecht Group, Huisman Equipment B.V., KCA Deutag Alpha Limited, Loadmaster Universal Rigs, Inc., Nabors Industries Ltd., and National Oilwell Varco, Inc. Major companies in the market have adopted strategies, such as business expansion, partnership, acquisition, and product launch, to offer better products and services to customers in the robotic drilling equipment market. For instance, in August 2020, Drillform opened a new facility in the UAE in Abu Dhabi to provide service to customers in the Middle East and North Africa regions. It looks after the sales and services of its products through this facility.



𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝘁 𝗥𝗲𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄 :

In conclusion, the robotic drilling equipment market is expected to experience significant growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand from the oil and gas industry and other industries. Major players in the market are expected to continue to invest in the development of robotic drilling equipment in order to meet the growing demand. Furthermore, smaller players are expected to enter the market and offer competitive solutions in order to gain a foothold in the industry.