Global Automotive Garage Equipment Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Automotive Garage Equipment Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Automotive Garage Equipment Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the automotive garage equipment market research. As per TBRC’s automotive garage equipment market forecast, the automotive garage equipment market size is predicted to reach a value of $10.81 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.6% through the forecast period.

The advent of autonomous vehicles is significantly contributing to the automotive garage equipment market demand. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest automotive garage equipment market share. Major players in the market include Gray Manufacturing Company Inc., Snap-On Incorporated, Vehicle Service Group, Robert Bosch, Continental AG, Maha Maschinenbau Haldenwang GmbH & Co., Boston Garage Equipment Ltd., Istobal S.A., Symach, Standard Tools and Equipment, Autec Inc., Ravaglioli S.p.A, The Lincoln Electric Company, CORGHI, Automotive Equipment International (Pty) Ltd., VisiCon Automatisierungstechnik GmbH.

Automotive Garage Equipment Market Segments

1) By Installation Type: Mobile, Fixed

2) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles

3) By Type: Lifting Equipment, Body Shop Equipment, Wheel and Tire Service Equipment, Vehicle Diagnostic and Testing Equipment, Washing Equipment, Other Types

4) By Application: Automotive OEM Dealerships, Franchise Stores, Independent Garages

This type of automobile garage equipment refers to garage equipment, including two and four-post lifts, hydraulic scissor lifts, wheel balancers, wire changer machines, car washers and machines, a smoke meter, and injector cleaner. Basic equipment is required to begin working on a vehicle, and common equipment contains particular sets that enable you to work on more sophisticated repairs.

