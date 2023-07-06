MENA And Philippines Cake Mixture Market Share By 203 | Opportunities & Challenges in Latest Research Report

Cake mixture market size was $253.2 million in 2021 and is expected to reach $413.5 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Cake mixture market in MENA and Philippines is experiencing growth, owing to rise in demand for ready-to-eat food, increase in home baking trend, and the launch of innovative flavors and products.” — Allied Market Research

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "MENA and Philippines Cake Mixture Market by Type, Product, and Distribution Channel: MENA and Philippines Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031," the cake mixture market size was $253.2 million in 2021 and is expected to reach $413.5 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031.

The key players profiled in MENA and Philippines cake mixture industry report include Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, General Mills, Inc., Associated British Foods PLC, Chelsea Milling Company, Ingredion Incorporated, Conagra Brands, Inc., Hometown Food Company, Kerry Group P.L.C., The Krusteaz Company, Al Babtain Biscuit Manufacturing & Foodstuff CO. LTD., Riyadh Food Industries Company, AlBabtain Food, Dawn Food Products, Inc., United Food Industries, and al alali.

The trend toward premiumization has had a major impact on the cake mixture market, leading to increased demand. Consumers are increasingly willing to pay high-end premium products, including cake mixture. Premium cake flours provide a range of benefits such as superior taste, texture and quality that cannot be replicated by standard cake mixture.

The surge in demand for healthier and nutritious options is a major driver for the growth of the cake mixture market. Consumers are increasingly health conscious and looking for options with less sugar, fat, and calories. Cake mixture manufacturers are responding to this trend by developing healthier options, such as low-fat and low-sugar cake mixes, gluten-free cake mixes, and organic cake mixes, such factor help in surge the MENA and Philippines market share.

Cake mixture manufacturers are constantly innovating, introducing new flavors and varieties to meet changing consumer tastes and preferences. These new flavors and varieties expand the customer base of the cake mix market as consumers are always looking for new and exciting options to try. Some popular flavors include red velvet, chocolate fudge, lemon, and strawberry, which helps in MENA and Philippines cake mixture market demand.

Based on product cake mix segment held the major share in the market and expected to dominate during the forecast period due to increase in trend of fast food and ready to eat food in the developing and the developed regions surge the demand for cake mixture products. However, vanilla segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period in the MENA and Philippines cake mixture market.

On the basis of type, layer cake segment held the major share in the market and expected to dominant during the forecast period due to in terms of trends in the cake mixture market, there has been a growing interest in layer cakes in recent years, particularly in the home baking and cake decorating communities. Moreover, the mug cake segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period, results in MENA and Philippines cake mixture market Opportunities.

By distribution channel, supermarket held the major share in 2021 and expected to dominant during the forecast period. The cake mixture section in supermarket offers a variety of options, such as traditional cake mixes, gluten-free and vegan cake mixes, low sugar, and calorie cake mixes and organic or natural cake. However, Online segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period results in MENA and Philippines cake mixture market growth.

Key findings of the study

The MENA and Philippine cake mixture market was valued at $253.2 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $413.5 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031 MENA and Philippines cake mixture market forecast.

By product, the vanilla segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period in the MENA and Philippines cake mixture market.

In 2021, depending on type, the mug cake segment was valued at $56.93 million of the MENA and Philippines cake mixture market share.

By distribution channel, the online segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period in the MENA and Philippines cake mixture market.

Saudi Arabia was the most prominent country in the MENA and Philippines cake mixture market, and is projected to reach $119.9 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.