Wish Expands its Merchant Network in South Korea through Partnership with International Carrier, Rincos

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ContextLogic Inc. (d/b/a Wish) (NASDAQ: WISH), one of the world’s largest mobile ecommerce platforms, today announced a strategic partnership with one of South Korea’s leading logistics providers, Rincos . The partnership is designed to streamline the process for Korean merchants looking to ship goods overseas through the Wish platform.

South Korean merchants wishing to sign up to Rincos are required to:

Visit www.rincos.co.kr

Fill out a customer registration form

Select ‘Wish Seller’ from the dropdown menu

Once we’ve carried out checks our end, your Rincos Asia account will be ready to go

Merchants are invited to learn more about the service and how it could benefit their business by watching a webinar at https://cafe.naver.com/wishkoreaofficial/22.

“We are delighted to be working with one of the most trusted logistics providers in South Korea to deliver a better shipping experience for our merchants and our customers,” said Sarah Luo, VP of Merchant Operations at Wish. “We are proud to be growing our merchant base in South Korea and cementing our position as one of the leading cross-border platforms in the region.”

Through the deal, merchants will benefit from:

Cross border trade access to 40+ countries

Competitive pricing for shipments and storage

End-to-end tracking visibility and delivery confirmation

Package pick up services

Re-stock services for refunded products



Wish is already working with a number of big brands in the region including local beauty brands, Celluver and Rom@nd. New merchants can open a merchant account by visiting merchant.wish.com .

About Wish

Wish brings an affordable and entertaining shopping experience to millions of consumers around the world. Since our founding in San Francisco in 2010, we have become one of the largest global ecommerce platforms, connecting millions of value-conscious consumers to merchants all over the world. Wish combines technology and data science capabilities and an innovative discovery-based mobile shopping experience to create a highly-visual, entertaining, and personalized shopping experience for its users. For more information about the company or to download the Wish mobile app, visit Wish mobile app , visit www.wish.com or follow @Wish on Facebook , Instagram and TikTok or @WishShopping on Twitter and YouTube .

About Rincos

Rincos, which started its domestic business in 2015, is a logistics company serving 1,600 active customers across a global network of 40 countries. Rincos strives to satisfy customers and create value by providing integrated logistics solutions in various fields such as Global Cargo Logistics services, Fulfillments services that can be linked with CBT international transportation services, as well as IT services. Rincos will continue to improve its IT systems and expand its global network to provide optimal services to domestic and foreign sellers. For more information, visit the Rincos website (www.rincos.co.kr)

