Global Hair Styling Tools Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Hair Styling Tools Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Hair Styling Tools Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the hair styling tools market research. As per TBRC’s hair styling tools market forecast, the hair styling tools market size is predicted to reach a value of $35.15 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.1% through the forecast period.

The growing need of grooming among the global population is expected to drive the hair styling tools market demand. North America is expected to hold the largest hair styling tools market share. Major players in the market include Koninklijke Philips NV, Spectrum Brands Inc., Dyson Ltd., Conair Corporation, Panasonic Corp., Coty Inc., Procter and Gamble Co., Helen of Troy Ltd., WAHL Clipper Corp., Hamilton Beach Brands, Tescom, Beauty Elite Group, Andis Company, Bio Ionic, Elchim, Farouk Systems, Remington, Paul Mitchell.

Hair Styling Tools Market Segments

1) By Type: Manual, Electric

2) By Product Type: Hair Dryers, Hair Curlers And Rollers, Hair Straighteners, Hair Styling Brushes And Combs, Others (Hair Scalp Massager)

3) By Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets And Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Channels, Other Distribution Channels (Salons, Departmental Stores)

4) By Application: Household, Commercial

These types of styling tools market consists of sales of farm machinery and equipment, and lawn and garden tractor and home lawn and garden equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that produce agricultural implements, including combines, cotton ginning machinery, fertilizing machinery (farm-type), haying machines, milking machines, planting machines (farm- type) poultry brooders, feeders and waterers, power lawnmowers, snowblower and throwers (residential-type) tractors and attachments (lawn and garden-type and farm-type).

