Global 3D Printing Plastics Market Is Projected To Grow At A 23% Rate Through The Forecast Period

The Business Research Company’s “3D Printing Plastics Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers 3D printing plastics market analysis and every facet of the 3D printing plastics market research. As per TBRC’s 3D printing plastics market forecast, the 3D printing plastics market size is predicted to reach a value of $3.25 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 23.2% through the forecast period.

The rising use of 3D printed plastic in the automotive sector is expected to propel the growth of the 3D printing plastic market. North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the market include 3D Systems Corporation, Stratasys Ltd., Arkema SA, EOS GmbH, Evonik Industries AG, EnvisionTEC Inc., BASF SE, Materialise NV, Avient Corporation, CRP Technology srl, Prodways Group SA, The Ricoh Company Ltd., Voxeljet AG.

3D Printing Plastics Market Segments

1) By Type: Photopolymers, ABS, PLA, Polyamide, Other Types

2) By Form: Powder, Filament, Ink

3) By Application: Prototyping, Manufacturing

4) By End-Use Industry: Aerospace and Defense, Healthcare, Automotive, Electronics and Consumer Goods, Other End-users

This type of printing plastic refers to plastic filament used in 3D printing. It is a thermoplastic with a base of elastomers based on polybutadiene, which makes it a more flexible material. This type of printing plastics can be used to create almost anything, including prototyping, manufacturing, anatomical models, and other applications.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. 3D Printing Plastics Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

