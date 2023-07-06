Flat Glass Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s Flat Glass Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Flat Glass Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the flat glass market research. As per TBRC’s flat glass market forecast, the flat glass market size is predicted to reach a value of $166.04 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.4% through the forecast period.
The rising number of solar energy installations is expected to propel the flat glass market demand going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest flat glass market share. Major players in the market include Guardian Industries, Saint Gobain, Sisecam Group, Vitro S.A.B. de C.V., Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd., Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd., Schott AG, Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp., AGC Inc., Euroglas GmbH, Asahi India Glass Limited, Cardinal Glass Industries Inc., China Glass Holdings Limited.
Flat Glass Market Segments
1) By Product: Basic Float Glass, Toughened Glass, Coated Glass, Laminated Glass, Extra Clear Glass, Other Products
2) By Technology: Float, Rolled, Sheet
3) By End-Use Industry: Construction and Infrastructure, Automotive and Transportation, Solar Energy, Other End-Use Industries
This type of glass or sheet glass refers to a type of glass that is produced in a plane form and is manufactured by combining sand and other components in a liquid. This type of glass can also be used in architectural and automotive applications.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Flat Glass Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Market Size And Growth
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
