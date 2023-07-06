Face Shield Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Face Shield Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the face shield market analysis. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the face shield market size is predicted to reach a value of $5.36 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 11.2% through the forecast period.

Awareness due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and several government initiatives contributed to the face shield market demand. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest face shield market share. Major players in the face shield market include 3M, Honeywell International, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, MSA Safety, Alpha Pro Tech, Casco Bay Molding, Lakeland Industries, Prestige Ameritech, Pyramex Safety Products, LLC, Sanax Protective Products, KARAM, Medline Industries, Inc., Gateway Safety, Inc., DUPONT Teijin Films, MCR Safety, E.D. Bullard Company.

Face Shield Market Segments
1) By Type: Disposable, Reusable
2) By Material Type: Polycarbonate, Cellulose Acetate
3) By End-Use: Healthcare, Construction, Chemical, Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Other End-Users

This type of shield refers to a kind of personal protection equipment (PPE) made to shield the user's face from a particular risk and can protects the user from physical dangers, energy or radiation, chemical splashes, or biological dangers, depending on the type that is being utilized. It is used by many workers in the medical, dental, and veterinary sectors to protect the facial area and associated mucous membranes (eyes, nose, mouth) from splashes, sprays, and spatter of body fluids.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Face Shield Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Face Shield Market Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

