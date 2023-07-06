Global C-Arms Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

C-Arms Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “C-Arms Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the c-arms market size is predicted to reach a value of $2.57 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 4.3% through the forecast period.

The increase in incidence of chronic diseases is expected to propel the growth of the market. North America is expected to hold the largest c-arms market share. Major c-arms market manufacturers include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Canon Medical Systems Corporation, GE Healthcare, Eurocolumbus s.r.l., Siemens Healthineers AG, Shimadzu Corporation, DMS Imaging, ATON GmbH (Ziehm Imaging Inc. and OrthoScan Inc.), Hologic Inc., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, OrthoScan Inc., Assing S.p.A., AADCO Medical Inc., Villa Sistemi Medicali Spa, Varian Medical Systems Inc., Toshiba Corp., Omega Medical Imaging.

C-Arms Market Segmentation

1) By Type: Fixed Arms, Mobile Arms

2) By Application: Cardiology, Gastroenterology, Neurology, Orthopedics And Trauma, Oncology, Other Applications

3) By Detector: Image Intensifier, Flat Panel Detector

4) By End User: Hospital, Diagnostic Centers, Speciality Clinics, Other End-Users

These arms are C-shaped arms that have radiographic capabilities. These are used in fluoroscopic intraoperative imaging in emergency care, surgical care, and orthopedic procedures.

