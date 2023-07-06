U.S. Baby Infant Formula Market Size Will Have Significant Potential in Future Reaching Over USD 6,784.7 Million by 2030

U.S. Baby Infant Formula Market

Increase in number of women participating in labor force and high nutritional content of infant formula drive the growth of the U.S. baby infant formula market

PORTLAND, OR, US, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in number of women participating in labor force and high nutritional content of infant formula drive the growth of the U.S. baby infant formula market. Based on ingredients, the carbohydrate segment contributed to the major share in 2020. By product type, on the other hand, the growing-up milk segment would register the fastest CAGR by 2030.

The U.S. baby infant formula market was valued at $3,889.0 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $6,784.7 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.6% from 2021 to 2030. In 2020, the carbohydrate segment accounted for 56.4% of the market share.

The U.S. baby infant formula market is analyzed across product type, ingredients, and distribution channel. Based on product type, the infant milk segment accounted for around nearly three-fifths of the total market share in 2020, and is anticipated to rule the roost by 2030. The growing-up milk segment would register the fastest CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The key players studied in the report are Abbott Laboratories, Arla Foods Amba, Aussie Bubs, Bobbie, Campbell Soups Company, Dana Dairy Group Ltd, Danone Sa, D-Signstore, Else Nutrition Holdings Inc, Hipp Gmbh & Co. Vertrieb Kg, Holle Baby Food Ag, Kabrita Usa, Nature’s One, Llc, Nestle S.A, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, And The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

Furthermore, infant milk contains nutrients, minerals, and vitamins necessary for the development and growth of the baby. Moreover, launch activities and promotion of the infant formula in the U.S. have led to high penetration of infant formula.

In addition, upsurge in awareness among consumers regarding the health benefits associated with organic infant formula has led to increase in preference for organic baby drinks. Thus, baby infant formula free from ingredients such as added sugar, sodium, and preservatives is anticipated to gain traction in the U.S., thereby contributing toward the growth of the market. However, concerns related to food safety and decline in birth rate hamper the U.S. baby infant formula market growth.

Based on distribution channel, the hypermarkets segment held nearly one-third of the total market revenue in 2020, and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2030. The hard discounter stores segment, simultaneously, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 10.7% throughout the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

In 2020, the infant milk is segment was the highest contributor to the U.S. baby infant formula market, in terms of value, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2021 to 2030.

The carbohydrate segment is generated the highest revenue in 2020, and is likely to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

The vitamins segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR of 14.2% from 2021 to 2030.

The hypermarkets segment garnered the highest revenue in 2020, and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

The pharmacy/medical store distribution channel acquired prominent U.S baby infant formula market share in 2020, and is likely to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.6%.

