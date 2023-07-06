Global Green Building Materials Market Is Projected To Grow At A 9.5% Rate Through The Forecast Period
The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Green Building Materials Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s green building materials market forecast, the green building materials market size is predicted to reach a value of $435.08 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 9.5 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the global green building materials industry is due to the increase in demand for green buildings. North America region is expected to hold the largest green building materials market share. Major green building materials companies include CertainTeed Corporation, Amvic Building Systems, Forbo International SA, Homasote Company, Interface Inc., Bauder Ltd., Binderholz GmbH, Kingspan Group plc.
Green Building Materials Market Segments
● By Type: Structural, Exterior, Interior, Other Types
● By Application: Framing, Insulation, Roofing, Exterior Siding, Interior Finishing, Other Applications
● By End Use: Residential Buildings, Non-Residential Buildings
● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Green building materials are those that are both locally sourced and renewable. Green building materials use less water and are easier to maintain than comparable products, and they improve a building's sustainability and efficiency because they emit less carbon pollution.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Green Building Materials Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Green Building Materials Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
