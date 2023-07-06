Flash News: OKX Wallet Now Supports Decentralized Exchange Turbos Finance

Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of July 6, 2023.

OKX Wallet Now Supports Decentralized Exchange Turbos Finance

OKX Wallet now supports Turbos Finance, a decentralized exchange built on the Sui network. This addition enables OKX Wallet's web extension users to trade and earn cryptocurrencies on the Sui network via the decentralized exchange. The exchange ensures optimal pricing by aggregating liquidity through its concentrated liquidity market maker and central limit order book feature, which is provided by the Sui Foundation.

To access Turbos Finance, users simply need to connect their OKX Wallet to the decentralized exchange's web interface. This integration gives OKX Wallet users a seamless and secure trading, earn, launchpad and bridge experience on Turbos Finance.

OKX Wallet also recently announced its partnerships with MovEX, Scroll, Rarible and Trader Joe XYZ. It is also the first multi-chain wallet to support BRC-20 and Bitcoin NFT trading with the launch of its Ordinals Market

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including the OKX Wallet, NFT Marketplace and DEX.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including: English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology to replace existing centralized systems.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

The information displayed is strictly for education and informational purposes only. It does not constitute and shall not be considered as an offer, solicitation or recommendation, to deal in any products (including any NFT or otherwise), or as financial or investment advice. Both OKX Web3 Wallet and OKX NFT Marketplace are subject to separate terms of service at www.okx.com.


