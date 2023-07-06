Power Quality Equipment Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Power Quality Equipment Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, July 6, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Power Quality Equipment Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the power quality equipment market research. As per TBRC’s power quality equipment market forecast, the power quality equipment global market size is predicted to reach a value of $32.58 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.9% through the forecast period.

An increase in the demand for power is significantly driving the growth of the power quality equipment market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest power quality equipment market share. Major players in the market include Eaton, ABB, Siemens, Schneider Electric, General Electric, Toshiba, Emerson, Legrand, Leviton Manufacturing, MTE, Honeywell, AMETEK Powervar, Piller Power Systems Acumentrics.

Power Quality Equipment Market Segments

1) By Equipment: Surge Arresters, Surge Protection Devices, Harmonic Filters, Power Conditioning Units, Power Distribution Unit, Uninterruptable Power Supply, Synchronous Condenser, Voltage Regulator, Digital Static Transfer Switch, Static VAR Compensator, Solid Oxide Fuel Cells, Isolation Transformers, Power Quality Meters, Other Equipments

2) By Phase: Single Phase, Three Phase

3) By Application: Industrial & Manufacturing, Commercial, Residential, Transportation, Utilities

This type of quality equipment are devices used for measuring, analyzing, and improvement of voltage to help maintain a continuous wave and also a smooth periodic function waveform of a rated voltage and frequency. This type of quality equipment is a vital device/system used to protect electrical equipment from failing prematurely or malfunctioning.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Power Quality Equipment Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

