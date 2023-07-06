Submit Release
Principion and LDA Capital cancel agreement for sale of Azerion shares

/EIN News/ -- Amsterdam, 6th July 2023 – Azerion announces today that it has been notified by Principion Holding B.V. (‘Principion’) that Principion and LDA Capital Limited have cancelled the put option agreement entered into between them and announced by Azerion on 30 December 2022 subject to the terms of a settlement agreement. Principion has also confirmed to Azerion that it has not exercised the put option and that therefore no Azerion shares have been sold under this agreement.

Investor Relations
ir@azerion.com

press@azerion.com

This communication contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

This press release is for information purposes only. The information contained in this press release does not
purport to be full or complete and, in particular, is not intended to form the basis of any investment decision.
No reliance may be placed by any person for any purpose on the information contained in this press release or
its accuracy, fairness or completeness. Azerion will not be held liable for any loss or damages of any nature
ensuing from using, trusting or acting on information provided.


