Global Electric Bidets Market was Worth USD 1.10 Bn in 2022; says Absolute Markets Insights

Global Electric Bidets Market Insights, Growth, Size, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecasts, 2023 – 2031HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Electronic bidets are becoming a fundamental component of contemporary and luxury bathrooms. The beautiful and more practical electric bidet seats make even the toughest messes simple to clean. It incorporates various electrical sensors, microcontrollers, and other tools for detecting motion and temperature in order to detect human presence. It is frequently utilized in opulent hotels and contemporary bathrooms. Convenience, elegance, and simplicity of use are this type of toilet seat's main features. A heated seat is included with all electric bidet seats along with warm water front and back washes. The connected control panel or a remote control located on the wall may be used to modify the water pressure and temperature. Quickly the water will be heated, and the user may even move the nozzles. For the elderly, the crippled, or others with restricted mobility who might have problems electric bidet toilet seats are extremely helpful. Moreover, they are appropriate for everyone who wishes to enhance their bathroom cleanliness and use less toilet paper. These factors are propelling the electric bidets market growth.
Electric bidets market has gained popularity in recent years, and there are several trends across the different types of electric bidets available on the market. Some of the trends include:
• Integration with smart home technology: Many electric bidets now come with smartphone apps or voice control options that allow users to adjust settings or even start the bidet remotely.
• Increased focus on hygiene: Some electric bidets now come with features like automatic sterilization, self-cleaning nozzles, and even UV light technology to reduce the risk of infection.
• Customizable features: Electric bidets now offer a wide range of customizable features, such as adjustable water pressure and temperature, different spray patterns, and heated seats.
• Sustainability: Some electric bidets now come with eco-friendly features like water-saving modes and energy-efficient heating systems.
• Affordable pricing: With the increasing popularity of electric bidets, there are now more affordable options available, making them accessible to a wider range of consumers.
Overall, electric bidets are becoming more advanced and customizable, with a focus on improving hygiene and sustainability while also being more affordable, which is pushing the demand of electric bidets market.
Global Electric Bidets Market Snapshot
Market Value in 2022: USD 1.10 Bn
Growth Rate: 6.9%
Driver: Rise in demand for luxury washroom fittings for ease.
Opportunities: Leading players in the market are introducing advanced electric bidets.
Electric bidets are gaining huge popularity as many individuals find electric bidets to be more pleasant when using the restroom. Electric bidet toilets are increasingly being installed in public restrooms at hospitals, in addition to business buildings, schools, airports, and other public structures. Hospitals and clinics are highly investing into electric bidets for the ease of their patients and elderly people. For instance, in the last few years it was noted that their use in Japan has quickly grown to the point that approximately 80% of all toilets in Japanese homes and hospitals have an electric bidet toilet and usage has become routine in daily life. Haemorrhoids sufferers, postpartum women, and those with other medical conditions that might make wiping challenging or painful frequently employ this alternative.
Asia Pacific region is estimated to be the fastest growing region in the electric bidets market during the forecast period 2023-2031. Due to the rising disposable income amongst a huge population in India, China, Japan, there has been a rise in demand for electric bidets as customers are willing to invest into luxury washrooms. Moreover, due to the rising awareness about the waste from toilet paper is supporting the growth of the market. On the other hand, it is remarkable that the U.S. has yet to properly understand the concept of wiping their behinds with water when using the toilet. According to a survey it was studied that only 12% of American individuals claim to have extensive knowledge about bidets. More than two-thirds (71%) of people have never even used a bidet, and the vast majority (82%) have never even owned one and 37% of Americans are unable to describe what a bidet looks like. Electric bidets are used by 77% of Japanese people, and Muslims all over the world who prefer to clean with water before using toilet paper. Even within the EU, it is gaining popularity.
Global Electric Bidets Market Competitors
o Brondell
o Empava Appliances
o Euroto
o Kohler Co.
o Mordeer
o OVE DECORS ULC
o SmartBidet
o TOTO LTD.
o VOVOUSA
o Other Industry Participants
Global Electric Bidets Market:
By Offerings
o Products and Accessories
Night Seat
Integrated Bidet Toilet System
o Type
Wall Mounted Remote Control
Attached Control Panel
o Services
By Seat Shape
o Elongated Toilets
o Round Shaped
By Functionality
o Cleansing
Rear
Front
Massage
Soft
o Adjustment
o Others (Auto Open, Auto Flush, Auto Power Saving, Night Seat etc.)
By Usage
o Elderly
o Disabled
o Folks with Limited Mobility
o Commercial Usage
o Hospitality
o Residential
By Distribution Channel
o Online
o Offline
By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
