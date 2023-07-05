PM Chính calls for proactive military enhancement to meet new challenges

VIETNAM, July 5 -

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính emphasised that the military needs to be proactive in enhancing its capacity for research, forecasting, and effectively implementing strategic advisory functions with the Party and State defence matters.

The military should spare no efforts in maintaining vigilance and must avoid being passive in terms of strategy or delaying responses to tactical issues and unexpected military and defence situations.

He was speaking on Wednesday while attending the national military-political conference to review the sector's work in the first six months of 2023.

The conference was presided over by General Phan Văn Giang, the Deputy Secretary of the Central Military Commission and the Minister of National Defence.

During the conference, PM Chính congratulated and applauded the Central Military Commission, the Ministry of National Defence and officers and soldiers of the army for their achievements in the first half of the year.

PM Chính said the military was proactive and perceptive in proposing and effectively implementing policies, providing guidance and summarising the resolutions and conclusions of the Political Bureau on military and defence strategies, proposing major topics on national defence to be issued by the Political Bureau, and submitting the draft Law on Civil Defence to the National Assembly.

He underlined that the military made positive contributions to socio-economic development, playing a pivotal role in key areas, including in remote and disadvantaged regions while taking the lead in protecting the ideological foundation of the Party and combating wrong and hostile viewpoints and enhancing the nation's and military’s international stature and prestige.

The PM praised the military for its performance in ensuring logistics, technical, and military-scientific work while actively researching the art of warfare suitable for conflicts involving advanced technological weapons.

Chính also hailed the success of army recruitment and the training of reserve forces, self-defence forces and civilian maritime units in key border and island areas. He also highlighted the military’s rescue and relief operations during the devastating earthquake in Turkey.

After analysing the global, regional, and domestic framework, PM Chính requested the military to clarify the directives of General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng, who is also Secretary of the Central Military Commission, at the 6th conference, as orientations for implementing tasks in the coming time.

He stressed the military’s capacities for forecasting and performing strategic advisory functions for the Party and the State in military and defence matters.

Chính asked the whole army to complete the Resolution of the 8th Plenum of the Party Central Committee on Strategy to Safeguard the Fatherland in the New Situation and analyse the resolutions of the Political Bureau on military and defence strategies.

He said the need to enhance the overall quality and combat capabilities of the military in airspace, sea areas, borders, island territories, and cyberspace, perfecting the military art, and adapting to new conditions in high-tech warfare.

Chính said it was necessary to continue strengthening international cooperation and external relations in defence following Việt Nam's policy of no military alliances, no alignment against one country with another, no foreign military bases or use of territory against other countries, and no use or threat of force. — VNS