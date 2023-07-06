Submit Release
Statement of Sen. Win Gatchalian on "Love The Philippines" video issue

July 6, 2023

STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON "LOVE THE PHILIPPINES" VIDEO ISSUE

I commend the prompt response of the Department of Tourism, under the able leadership of Secretary Christina Frasco, in launching an investigation into the "Love The Philippines" video. The department's immediate termination of its contract with advertising agency DDB is also noteworthy.

It is crucial that the ad agency responsible for this lapse in judgement be held accountable as using fake videos and photos of the Philippines not only deceives the public, but also undermines the integrity of our tourism industry.

I have seen the department's tireless efforts in promoting the country as a premier travel destination. In fact, the year 2022 saw the revival of the country's tourism industry, with tourist arrivals exceeding the target by more than a million. I encourage all stakeholders in the tourism sector to join hands in ensuring that the country's tourism industry thrives.

