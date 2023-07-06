Smart Inhalers Market Size (USD 1.1 Billion by 2030) Achieves Record-breaking Growth in Meeting Healthcare Requirements

Smart Inhalers

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 (𝐈𝐧𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐍𝐞𝐛𝐮𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 (𝐀𝐬𝐭𝐡𝐦𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐎𝐏𝐃), 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 (𝐇𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐬): 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏–𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎". According to the report, the global Smart Inhalers Market Size was Valued at USD 118 million in 2020 and is Projected to Garner USD 1.1 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 25.1% from 2021 to 2030

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?

Increase in tobacco consumption among men as well as women in developed countries and a higher risk of exposure to indoor air pollution are expected to increase the prevalence of respiratory disease equally among both men and women, which drive the growth of the global smart inhalers market. However, the risk of data leakage hinders the market growth. On the other hand, various collaborations, partnerships, and acquisitions between pharmaceutical companies and smart inhaler manufacturers present new opportunities in the coming years.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐫: –

• Adherium Limited

• Aptar Group Inc. (Cohero Health Inc.)

• AstraZeneca, Inc.

• Cognita Labs, LLC

• GlaxoSmithKline Plc

• Novartis AG

• OPKO Health Inc.

• Philip Morris International Inc. (Vectura Group Plc)

• Resmed Inc. (Propeller Health)

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:.

Based on indication, the asthma segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the global smart inhalers market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to increasing cases of asthma patients. Moreover, the COPD segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 25.4% from 2021 to 2030, owing to increasing cases of patients suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Based on distribution channel, the retail pharmacies segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global smart inhalers market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 25.4% from 2021 to 2030, owing to ease of availability of wide range of inhalers in the retail pharmacies.

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global smart inhalers market. This is owing to rise in respiratory diseases, rapid adoption of advanced technologies and presence of key players across North America. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 27.4% during the forecast period, owing to rapidly growing patient pool, increase in public–private investments, and rise in number of strategic developments among the key players.

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

