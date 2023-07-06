Lumaflex Reaches Major Milestone: Enters Production Stage with 283% Funding on Indiegogo
Lumaflex Body Pro units are guaranteed to ship in August 2023; early backers can sign up now on Indiegogo for an exclusive $220 discount
We reached our funding goal within 10 minutes of launching Lumaflex Body Pro on Indiegogo”MINNEAPOLIS, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lumaflex, a health tech startup that has developed the world’s first FDA-cleared portable, waterproof, flexible red light therapy device for muscle recovery, pain relief, wellness and performance enhancement, is thrilled to announce a significant milestone in the development of their revolutionary product, Body Pro. Lumaflex has successfully achieved the production stage after surpassing its funding goal by an impressive 283% on the popular crowdfunding platform, Indiegogo. This milestone brings Lumaflex one step closer to delivering the benefits of red light therapy directly into the hands of its biggest supporters.
— John Graham, CEO at Lumaflex
Lumaflex's Body Pro, the flagship light therapy device, combines the power of low-level red and near-infrared light technology to optimize muscle growth, expedite post-workout recovery, alleviate pain, and improve blood circulation. Red light therapy has long been utilized by astronauts, professional athletes, and physiotherapists due to its proven ability to stimulate cellular function and promote overall well-being. Lumaflex's mission is to revolutionize the accessibility and affordability of red light therapy, making it available to individuals seeking to enhance their health and quality of life.
“We reached our funding goal within 10 minutes of launching Lumaflex Body Pro on Indiegogo,” said John Graham, CEO at Lumaflex. "The support and trust from our community and backers have been invaluable, and we are committed to delivering the highest quality product that exceeds their expectations. The production stage brings us closer to our goal of placing Lumaflex’s Body Pro units directly into the hands of our biggest supporters."
Entering the production stage marks a major leap forward for Lumaflex. Intensive collaboration with their trusted manufacturing partners ensures that each Lumaflex unit is meticulously crafted to the highest quality standards. The team is diligently working behind the scenes to bring this groundbreaking product to fruition and fulfill their commitment to their valued supporters.
Lumaflex is aware that, in the crowdfunding space, not all projects make it to the production stage. They express their sincere gratitude to their backers for their unwavering support, emphasizing their dedication to fulfilling their promises. Customers can have peace of mind knowing that Lumaflex is fully committed to delivering their Body Pro units as scheduled. As Lumaflex proceeds through the production process, they will provide regular updates to their backers, offering an exclusive behind-the-scenes look into the manufacturing journey of Lumaflex. These updates will serve as a testament to Lumaflex's transparency and commitment to its community.
The Lumaflex Body Pro device is available for a $220 discount until August 21, 2023 on the company’s Indiegogo campaign, and is guaranteed to ship in August 2023.
About Lumaflex
Lumaflex is the creator of the world’s first FDA-cleared, flexible, waterproof red light therapy units. The ultimate solution for unlocking your true fitness and wellness potential, Lumaflex delivers cutting-edge red light therapy technology to accelerate muscle recovery, relieve pain, and enhance athletic performance. Experience the power of Lumaflex to revitalize your body, improve your well-being, and achieve peak performance.
With Lumaflex, the life-changing benefits of red light therapy are becoming accessible to people worldwide, without the costs and inconvenience of traditional clinic-based treatment. Take control of your health and fitness with Lumaflex. Learn more at Lumaflex.com or follow Lumaflex on Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, YouTube or Twitter.
John Graham
Lumaflex
+1 5089520448
info@lumaflex.io