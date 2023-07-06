Sidewalk Replacement Work Scheduled to Begin on S.D. Highway 40 in Hermosa

For Immediate Release:

Monday, July 3, 2023

Contact:

Jay Noem, Project Manager, 605-440-1220

HERMOSA, S.D. – Crews will begin a sidewalk replacement project on S.D. Highway 40, in Hermosa, starting Thursday, July 6, 2023. The project will be conducted on Vilas Street, from 4th Street to 2nd Street. The project will take place in two phases, each taking approximately three weeks to construct. The first phase will consist of sidewalk replacement from 4th Street to 3rd Street, with the second phase taking place from 3rd Street to 2nd Street.

Flaggers will be used intermittently on the project when work necessitates the need for traffic control. Motorists are asked to be aware of construction equipment that will be entering and exiting city streets onto state highways for hauling materials. Minimal to no delays can be expected while traveling through the work area during daytime hours.

The prime contractor on the $198,000 project is TruForm Construction of Black Hawk, SD. The completion date for the project will be Friday, Nov. 3, 2023.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-