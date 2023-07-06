St. Albans Barracks / Domestic Assault, Offense Committed withing the Presence of a Child.
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A2003878
TROOPER: Bojan Brkovic
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 07/05/2023 at 2020 hours
LOCATION: Sheldon, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Offense Committed within the Presence of a Child.
ACCUSED: Joey R. Vaillancourt
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 07/05/23 at approximately 2020 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks responded to a domestic disturbance in the Town of Sheldon. Through investigation, Troopers determined Joey R. Vaillancourt(46) committed the crime of domestic assault, offense committed within the presence of a child.. Vaillancourt was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks for processing. After processing, Vaillancourt was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court – Criminal Division on July 6, 2023 at 1300 hours.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/06/2023 at 1300 hours
Trooper Bojan Brkovic
Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, Vermont 05478
P: 802-524-5993
F: 802-527-1150
Email: Bojan.Brkovic@Vermont.gov