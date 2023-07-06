Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,335 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 465,377 in the last 365 days.

St. Albans Barracks / Domestic Assault, Offense Committed withing the Presence of a Child.

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 23A2003878              

TROOPER: Bojan Brkovic

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 07/05/2023 at 2020 hours

LOCATION: Sheldon, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Offense Committed within the Presence of a Child.

 

ACCUSED: Joey R. Vaillancourt

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07/05/23 at approximately 2020 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks responded to a domestic disturbance in the Town of Sheldon. Through investigation, Troopers determined Joey R. Vaillancourt(46) committed the crime of domestic assault, offense committed within the presence of a child.. Vaillancourt was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks for processing. After processing, Vaillancourt was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court – Criminal Division on July 6, 2023 at 1300 hours. 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/06/2023 at 1300 hours

 

 

Trooper Bojan Brkovic

Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, Vermont 05478

P: 802-524-5993

F: 802-527-1150

Email: Bojan.Brkovic@Vermont.gov

 

You just read:

St. Albans Barracks / Domestic Assault, Offense Committed withing the Presence of a Child.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more