St. Albans Barracks / Domestic Assault, Offense Committed withing the Presence of a Child.

CASE#: 23A2003878

TROOPER: Bojan Brkovic

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

DATE/TIME: 07/05/2023 at 2020 hours

LOCATION: Sheldon, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Offense Committed within the Presence of a Child.

ACCUSED: Joey R. Vaillancourt

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07/05/23 at approximately 2020 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks responded to a domestic disturbance in the Town of Sheldon. Through investigation, Troopers determined Joey R. Vaillancourt(46) committed the crime of domestic assault, offense committed within the presence of a child.. Vaillancourt was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks for processing. After processing, Vaillancourt was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court – Criminal Division on July 6, 2023 at 1300 hours.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/06/2023 at 1300 hours

