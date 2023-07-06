Derby Barracks / Larceny - request for information

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 23A5003174

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mikkola

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 07/05/2023 / 1625 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 105, Coventry, VT

VIOLATION: Grand Larceny

VICTIM: Joseph Lafleur

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/05/2023, at approximately 1625 hours, the Vermont State Police were alerted to storage unit break in at Affordable Self Storage located at 419 VT RT 105 in the Town of Coventry, VT. The complainant, Joseph Lafleur reported at some point within the last 3-4 weeks, his storage unit was broken into. Lafleur advised two rifles, fishing gear, camping gear, a Specialized road bike and a Transition Sentinel mountain bike were stolen. The attached photo of the Sentinel bike is for likeness only.

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact Sgt. Joshua Mikkola at joshua.mikkola@vermont.gov , or call 802-334-8881, or leave an anonymous tip online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.