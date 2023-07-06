Derby Barracks/ Crash DUI #3

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A5003181

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Anthony Rice

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 07/05/2023 1903 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: N Jay Rd, Troy, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #3

ACCUSED: Jason Gardner

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hoosick Falls, NY

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07/05/2023 at approximately 1903 hours, Troopers were notified about a single vehicle crash on N Jay Rd in the Town of Troy, VT. The operator was identified as Jason Gardner, 49 of Hoosick Falls, NY. During investigation, Troopers observed multiple indicators of impairment. Gardner was subsequently arrested and transported to North Country Hospital with serious, but not believed to be life-threatening injuries. While in the Emergency room, Gardner was processed for DUI and issued a citation to appear in Orleans Criminal Court to answer to the above charge.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/26/2023 @ 830 hrs

COURT: Orleans Superior Court - Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED