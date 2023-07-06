Derby Barracks/ Crash DUI #3
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A5003181
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Anthony Rice
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 07/05/2023 1903 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: N Jay Rd, Troy, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #3
ACCUSED: Jason Gardner
AGE: 49
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hoosick Falls, NY
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 07/05/2023 at approximately 1903 hours, Troopers were notified about a single vehicle crash on N Jay Rd in the Town of Troy, VT. The operator was identified as Jason Gardner, 49 of Hoosick Falls, NY. During investigation, Troopers observed multiple indicators of impairment. Gardner was subsequently arrested and transported to North Country Hospital with serious, but not believed to be life-threatening injuries. While in the Emergency room, Gardner was processed for DUI and issued a citation to appear in Orleans Criminal Court to answer to the above charge.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/26/2023 @ 830 hrs
COURT: Orleans Superior Court - Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED