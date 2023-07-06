Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,334 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 465,444 in the last 365 days.

Derby Barracks/ Crash DUI #3

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A5003181

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Anthony Rice                            

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 07/05/2023 1903 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: N Jay Rd, Troy, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #3

 

ACCUSED: Jason Gardner

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hoosick Falls, NY                                          

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07/05/2023 at approximately 1903 hours, Troopers were notified about a single vehicle crash on N Jay Rd in the Town of Troy, VT. The operator was identified as Jason Gardner, 49 of Hoosick Falls, NY. During investigation, Troopers observed multiple indicators of impairment. Gardner was subsequently arrested and transported to North Country Hospital with serious, but not believed to be life-threatening injuries. While in the Emergency room, Gardner was processed for DUI and issued a citation to appear in Orleans Criminal Court to answer to the above charge.

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/26/2023 @ 830 hrs

COURT: Orleans Superior Court - Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED

 

 

You just read:

Derby Barracks/ Crash DUI #3

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more