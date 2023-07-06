Global Encephalitis Vaccines Market is Poised to Reach CAGR of 19.5% over 2023 – 2031
Global Encephalitis Vaccines Market Global Insights, Growth, Size, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecasts, 2023 – 2031HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Encephalitis is a serious and potentially life-threatening infection of the brain caused by viruses such as mumps, measles, and herpes simplex. Symptoms may include fever, headache, confusion, seizures, paralysis of one side of the body or face, and even behavioral changes. Vaccines cause the body to produce antibodies that help protect it from being infected by these viruses, which is pushing the demand of global encephalitis vaccines market. There are several types of encephalitis vaccines available, which are classified according to the type of virus they protect against.
• The most common type is known as an inactivated vaccine and contains a killed version of the virus it is designed to prevent. This type of vaccine creates an immune response which helps prepare the body for a future encounter with that virus. Inactivated encephalitis vaccines include those for measles, rubella, mumps and varicella (the virus responsible for chickenpox).
• The other main type of encephalitis vaccine is called a live attenuated one and contains a weakened form of the same virus it is intended to prevent. Live attenuated vaccines cause the body to produce antibodies which can fight off the virus more quickly than with an inactivated vaccine, providing protection against infection within days rather than weeks or months. An example of a live attenuated encephalitis vaccine is MMR-V which combines protection against measles, mumps, rubella and varicella in one injection.
• A less common but potentially more effective kind of encephalitis vaccine is called a recombinant DNA-based one and involves introducing pieces of viral DNA into cells so they can produce components of the virus in order to induce an immune response. Recombinant DNA-based vaccines have been developed against various viruses such as hepatitis B, HPV (human papillomavirus) and rotavirus but at present none are available for preventing encephalitis in humans.
Finally, there are also novel kinds of encephalitis vaccines being investigated by scientists around the world due to their potential to provide broader protection than traditional ones. These include gene therapy vectors such as adenoviruses or poxviruses combined with genetic material from different viruses responsible for causing diseases like influenza or West Nile fever as well as vectorized peptides which deliver parts of viral proteins directly into cells in order to trigger an immune reaction. Thus, with numerous research being conducted, the global encephalitis vaccines market is expected to witness high CAGR.
The growth of encephalitis vaccines market across the Asia Pacific region is largely driven by increasing awareness of the disease and the benefits of immunization. As more people become aware of the dangers posed by these viruses, they are more likely to seek out and receive vaccinations for themselves and their families. In addition, government bodies in many countries have been making efforts to implement routine immunization programmes as a part of their public health initiatives. This has led to increased access to vaccine services and wider availability of these vaccines in some parts of the Asia Pacific region. Furthermore, technological advancements have enabled new delivery systems for these vaccines, making them easier to administer for healthcare providers.
Global Encephalitis Vaccines Market Competitors
o Bharat Biotech
o Biological E. Ltd
o Intercell
o KM Biologics
o Medigen, Inc.
o Pfizer Inc
o Sanofi
o Valneva USA Inc
o Other Industry Participants
Global Encephalitis Vaccines Market
By Type
o Inactivated mouse brain-derived vaccines
o Inactivated vero cell-derived vaccines
o Live attenuated vaccines
o Live recombinant (chimeric) vaccines
By Demography
o Children
o Adults
By Mode of Administration
o Oral
o Intramuscular
o Subcutaneous
By End User
o Hospitals
o Specialty Clinics
o Research Institutes
By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
