Arrest Made in a Homicide: Naylor Road and Southern Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in reference to a homicide that occurred on Friday, March 17, 2023, at Naylor Road and Southern Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 2:05 pm, Seventh District officers responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim, inside of a vehicle, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

On Sunday, March 26, 2023, the victim succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 43-year-old Donte Tiller, of Southeast, DC.

On Wednesday, July 5, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 30-year-old Terrance Stoney, of Fort Washington, MD. He has been charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.

