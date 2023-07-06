Conference highlights role of green hydrogen in Vietnam’s energy transition

VIETNAM, July 6 -

HÀ NỘI — A conference was held in Hanoi on Tuesday to evaluate the role of green hydrogen in Việt Nam’s energy policy, contributing to implementing the National Power Development Plan for the 2021-30 period.

At the conference, jointly held by the French Embassy in Việt Nam and the Hydrogene de France SA (HDF Energy) of France, participants noted that the Vietnamese Government must further develop renewable energy sources in order to meet domestic power demand and realise its net-zero emission commitment by 2050, aiming for a total contribution to the county's power sources of 30.9 to 39.2 per cent by 2030 and 67.5 to 71.5 per cent in 2050.

Mathieu Geze of HDF Energy Director for Asia introduced the firm’s Renewable and HyPower technology solutions and shared its experience in energy projects around the world.

Dr. Trần Khánh Việt Dũng from HDF Energy Director in Việt Nam said that with its high potential, support from partners and the right development direction, Việt Nam can be a leading country in producing and using green hydrogen to meet domestic demand and export. It can also be a production and transition hub for green energy in the region and the world in the near future, he held.

According to the Vietnam Petroleum Institute, hydrogen plays an important role in the balance of electricity supply and demand in Việt Nam, with an estimated 40 million tonnes of hydrogen used in the electricity sector by 2050.

French Ambassador to Việt Nam Nicolas Warnery said his country is willing to support Việt Nam in power development, including in hydrogen power.

In order to support the country in speeding up its just energy transition, international partners, including France, have committed to providing Việt Nam with US$15.5 billion in the next three to five years. France has also offered 2.4 billion euros (US$2.61 billion), excluding 395 million euros from the French Development Agency (AFD), to support energy projects in Việt Nam, he noted.

The ambassador underlined the important role of green hydrogen in Việt Nam’s energy policy as well as in the country’s cooperation with international partners, especially France.

Green hydrogen is an essential energy storage solution for the future, especially in remote and underprivileged areas where the construction of electricity networks is difficult.

France is one of the top three countries in the world in the field of green hydrogen by the number of inventions, research and development, equipment manufacturing, and enterprises of all sizes, he said, adding that it will be a bridge in cooperation between the two countries in energy.

HDF Energy, headquartered in France, is a pioneer in developing and constructing power plants with high capacities fueled by stable renewable energy sources (Renewstable) and hydrogen (Hypower) in many countries. It is also a fuel cell manufacturer, owning exclusive rights to the manufacturing of high-capacity storage batteries (+1MW).

Earlier, HDF Energy signed a cooperation agreement with the Petrovietnam Technical Services Corporation (PTSC) in developing renewstable and hypower projects in Việt Nam and other countries in the Asia-Pacific region. — VNS