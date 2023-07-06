Hà Nội calls for stronger investment from India in Hòa Lạc Hi-Tech Park

VIETNAM, July 6 -

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội is inviting Indian enterprises, renowned for their strength in the information technology industry, to invest in the Hoà Lạc Hi-Tech Park.

The call was made during a meeting between Sandeep Arya, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of India to Việt Nam, and Đinh Tiến Dũng, Secretary of the Hà Nội Party Committee on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the emphasis was on reaffirming the enduring Friendship and Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Việt Nam and India. Notably, the collaboration between Hà Nội and the Indian Embassy has been marked by joint initiatives like the highly successful International Yoga Day event since 2015, drawing enthusiastic support from the local populace.

However, with Indian investment in Hà Nội yet to match its potential, Hà Nội is redoubling efforts to develop the Hoà Lạc Hi-Tech Park, which will be transferred from the Ministry of Science and Technology to the municipal People's Committee, and enhance infrastructure to attract domestic and foreign investors, particularly in technology sectors such as manufacturing, energy, information, and communication.

Spanning 380 hectares, the Hoà Lạc Hi-Tech Park has already attracted 106 projects with a total capital investment of VNĐ85.6 trillion and USD$702.5 million. Hà Nội eagerly looks forward to receiving increased investments from Indian entrepreneurs in sectors where they excel, such as pharmaceuticals, processing and manufacturing, ICT, energy, hi-tech agriculture, innovation and infrastructure development.

The city aims to elevate the friendly ties between Việt nam and India and foster a stronger partnership between the capital cities of Hà Nội and Delhi.

Ambassador Arya conveyed the Indian Government's keen interest in seeking new development opportunities and fostering investment and trade cooperation with Việt Nam, particularly in high technology, energy, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals. This signifies a promising future for the collaboration between the two nations. — VNS