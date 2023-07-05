Exercise of Byron Nuclear Power Station Emergency Plans Set for July 25th

SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, July 5 - An exercise to test emergency response plans for the area surrounding the Byron Nuclear Power Station is scheduled for Tuesday, July 25th. Emergency response personnel from the state of Illinois, Ogle County, Winnebago County, and Constellation will participate in the exercise.





The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will evaluate the units of government during the exercise. FEMA will provide preliminary findings at a meeting on Friday, July 28th, at 11 a.m. at the Ogle County Emergency Operation Center, 500 Lincoln Highway, Rochelle, IL 61068. The public and media may attend this meeting.





A packet of informational material is included with this advisory. This material provides information regarding the emergency plans for the Byron Nuclear Power Station. Please call the number listed above if you have any questions or wish to schedule a training session for your staff, especially any new personnel, to discuss the emergency plans.





Please post this notice to ensure that all media personnel are advised of the exercise









