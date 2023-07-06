Boyden Promotes Gabrielle Robinson and Nessrine Salah to Managing Partners in the Middle East

Accomplished regional executive search experts recognised for their contribution to Boyden, and to economic diversification and progress in the Middle East region

/EIN News/ -- DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boyden, a premier global leadership and talent advisory firm is delighted to announce the promotions of Gabrielle Robinson and Nessrine Salah to Managing Partner, Boyden Middle East, in recognition of their expertise, dedication and commitment to the region.

“It is a huge privilege to experience the extraordinary dynamism, creativity, and aspirations of the region as an executive search specialist,” comments Gabrielle Robinson, Managing Partner, Boyden Middle East. “These markets are exceptional in their agility, their focus on rapid commercial and social progress and their commitment to future-focused talent. It inspires Boyden to challenge and transform ourselves as we grow with the market, supporting organisational development and female talent. I look forward to many more rewarding years as the region expands its international cooperation and engagement in global affairs.”

Boyden has worked with clients in the wider MENA region for nearly 25 years. The team has developed an outstanding reputation as trusted advisors on the talent agenda to governments, family offices, investment firms, regional businesses and multinationals. Boyden Middle East provides leadership consulting, executive search, interim management and board services for all markets, specifically aligned with their respective strategic Visions.

“We have accumulated an exceptional amount of knowledge and understanding of business in the Middle East region, advising senior executives and private equity firms on talent, capability building and levers for growth,” adds Nessrine Salah, Managing Partner, Boyden Middle East and UAE Leader, EMEA Private Equity Practice. “Countries in the GCC are leveraging their economic strength and political stability to drive change and progress, investing in education, infrastructure, transportation and tourism, incorporating sustainability into all projects. It is a privilege to be part of such a dynamic and progressive region, both professionally and as an Arab national.”

“Both Gabrielle Robinson and Nessrine Salah have been strong contributors to Boyden’s success in the region. More importantly both are outstanding team players and continue to play a critical role in our ongoing efforts to strengthen our human capital capabilities,” adds Magdy El Zein, Managing Director, Boyden Middle East.

The region’s reputation for agility, fast-paced growth and economic development enables Boyden to attract senior executive talent for clients across its global footprint. Major initiatives are attracting significant investments, driving demand for leadership development, senior-level talent and non-executive directors.

