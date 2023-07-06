Government of Saskatchewan Extends Agreement with ISC

CANADA, July 6 - Released on July 5, 2023

The Government of Saskatchewan has extended its Master Service Agreement (MSA) with Information Services Corporation (ISC) to 2053, ensuring continued excellent registry management and service delivery from the Regina-based company.

"ISC's history in our province of providing quality services to people and businesses drove the extension of this Agreement," Deputy Premier and Minister of Finance Donna Harpauer said. "Our Government has confidence in ISC, a home-grown success story, and a company that will help our province continue to grow and move forward."

The MSA has been in place since 2013 with a term to 2033 and is now extended to 2053. Under its terms ISC continues to be the exclusive manager and operator of the Saskatchewan Land Registry, the Saskatchewan Personal Property Registry, Land Surveys Directory and the Saskatchewan Corporate Registry.

The terms include an initial one-time payment of $150 million from ISC to the Government of Saskatchewan and additional payments of $30 million per year, for the following five years starting in 2024. Starting in 2033, the Agreement allows for contingent payments for the remaining life of the agreement tied to the overall growth of registry revenue.

"The payments we expect to receive from ISC and the ability to participate in the company's growth, will help us continue to invest in the priority programs, services and infrastructure Saskatchewan people value," said Harpauer.

The extension of the agreement ensures excellent levels of customer service from ISC for future years, reinforces a strong and stable company positioned for growth, and benefits from the company's continued development of world-class registry technology.

"This Agreement is beneficial for all stakeholders, including the Province, the people of Saskatchewan, and ISC's long-standing and extremely supportive shareholders," ISC President and CEO Shawn Peters said. "We look forward to continuing to serve the users of Saskatchewan Registries for the next 30 years, while executing our long-term growth strategy for the company overall."

Headquartered in Regina, Saskatchewan, ISC is a leading provider of registry and information management services for public data and records.

