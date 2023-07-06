HR Experts Share Tips on Retaining Top Talent, Managing Independent Contractors, in New Webcast by Family Enterprise USA
EINPresswire.com/ -- Linda Mack, Founder/President; Laura Lawless, Partner, Squire Patton Boggs; and Preston Rutledge, Strategic Consulting Advisor, Brownstein, Discuss Challenges of Managing Key Employees in Rapidly Changing Work Environment with Family Enterprise USA’s President Pat Soldano
Managing top talent in today’s changing working environment is no easy task, according to three top human resource experts in a new webcast to be aired on July 27, at 3PM EST.
The webcast, sponsored by strategic human resource firm Mack International and hosted by Family Business USA’s President Pat Soldano, features three leaders in the human resources field: Linda Mack, Founder and President, Mack International, Laura Lawless, Partner, Squire Patton Boggs, and Preston Rutledge, Stratetgic Consulting Advisor at Brownstein.
The webcast, to be broadcast live on July 27 at 3PM EST, will be available to those who sign up. Attendees can sign up by clicking here.
Key topics for discussion are how family businesses can best retain top talent today, how to manage a mix of full-time employees with independent contractors, and how businesses can protect confidential information as an employee base grows. In addition, the webcast will tackle the subjects of how to create a strong C-Suite team, how to address retirement issues, and how navigate the joint employer landscape.
The webcast will offer interactive questions and answers between attendees and the experts.
“If you are looking for ways to stay ahead of the curve in finding and keeping your best talent, this will be an important webcast for you,” said Pat Soldano, host and President of Family Enteprise USA, advocates for multi-generational family businesses. “We will be discussing the important subjects of retention, leadership building, and the keeping of confidential information,” she said. “In addition, attendees will be able to get specific human resource questions answered in real time.”
The Mack International HR webcast can be seen by clicking here.
About the Experts
Linda Mack
Founder and President·Mack International
Linda C. Mack is the Founder and President of Mack International, the premier boutique firm that specializes in providing retained C-suite executive search and strategic human capital consulting solutions to family office, investment firm and enterprise clients on a national and international basis. Clients range from first generation business enterprise owning wealth creators through multi-generational families of six or more generations. Mack International clients also include multi-client family offices and select investment and wealth management firms that serve family office and ultra-high net worth clients.
Laura Lawless
Partner·Squire Patton Boggs
Laura Lawless is a trial lawyer who represents employers before federal and state courts and administrative agencies, as well as in arbitration and mediation proceedings, defending employers in matters arising under federal and state employment laws, including claims of discrimination, harassment, retaliation, whistleblower retaliation, wrongful termination, wage and hour violations, and breach of contract, as well as in noncompetition, nonsolicitation, nondisclosure, trade secret and unfair competition cases.
Preston Rutledge
Strategic Consulting Advisor·Brownstein, Hyatt, Farber and Shreck
Preston Rutledge is a Strategic Consulting Advisor for the Washington, D.C. office of Brownstein, Hyatt, Farber and Shreck. Mr. Rutledge is the former Assistant Secretary of Labor for the Employee Benefits Security Administration (EBSA) where, as the nation’s top pension regulator, he oversaw an agency of over 830 employee benefits professionals in Washington, D.C. and thirteen regional offices throughout the United States.
About Family Enterprise USA
Family Enterprise USA promotes family business and job creation, growth, viability, and sustainability by advocating for family businesses, their lifetime of savings, and the issues they face running their businesses every day. The issues we fight for or against with Congress in Washington DC are high Income Tax Rates, possible elimination of Valuation Discounts, increase in Capital Gains Tax, enactment of a Wealth Tax, and the continued burden of the Estate Tax (death tax), and with the possible elimination of Step up in Basis. Family Enterprise USA represents and celebrates all sizes, and industries of family businesses and multi-generational employers. FEUSA is a 501.C3 organization. www.familyenterpriseusa.com
Family Enterprise USA
+1 714-357-3140
pmsoldano@family-enterpriseusa.com