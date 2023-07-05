Homicide: 600 Block of Eastern Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in the 600 Block of Eastern Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 6:45 pm, Sixth District officers responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers learned that police from Prince George’s County located an adult male shooting victim in the drivers’ seat of a vehicle.

PG County Fire & EMS personnel responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The decedent has been identified as 54-year-old Keith Bradley, of Southeast, DC.

