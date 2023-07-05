Submit Release
Suspect and Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 4600 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect and a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in the 4600 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest.

 

At approximately 6:19 pm, the suspect and the victim were involved in a traffic accident at the listed location. The suspect and the victim were involved in a verbal altercation following the accident. During the verbal altercation, the suspect brandished a handgun and fires at the victim, striking the victim’s vehicle. The suspect then fled the scene in a vehicle. There were no injuries.

 

The suspect and the suspect’s vehicle were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/pqMt-bD0V1Q

 

Anyone who can identify this suspect and/or this vehicle, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

