Arrest Made in a Second-Degree Child Sex Abuse and Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse Offense: 1300 Block of Fort Stevens Drive, Northwest
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Youth and Family Services Division and the Sexual Assault Unit announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Second-Degree Child Sex Abuse offense and a Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse offense that occurred on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in the 1300 Block of Fort Stevens Drive, Northwest.
At approximately 9:30 pm, the victims were walking at the listed location, when the suspect engaged in unwanted sexual contact with one juvenile victim and one adult victim.
On Wednesday, July 5, 2023, 28-year-old Freddy Alvarez, of Northwest, DC., was charged with Second Degree Child Sex Abuse and Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse.